Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Banda MS, Kevin Costner and Modern West plus more

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

This week, Banda MS will perform at the AT&T Center.
  • Facebook / Banda MS
  • This week, Banda MS will perform at the AT&T Center.

This week, San Antonio live music venues will play host to an A-list movie star, an award-winning Mexican banda ensemble, a hot-shot jazz trombonist and just about anything you can imagine in between.

Without any further chatter, here's the rundown:


Wednesday, August 25-Thursday, August 26

Kevin Costner and Modern West

Will there be wolves? Will they be dancing? No one can say for sure, but what can be verified is that this show is a chance to see a Hollywood legend follow through on a passion project in an intimate environment. Costner’s screen work needs no introduction; it includes classics from JFK to Bull Durham, as well as his more recent hit TV show Yellowstone. His work with Modern West is less known, even though the band dropped its debut album, Untold Truths, more than a decade ago. More recently, the group released Tales From Yellowstone, which features songs from the point of view of Costner’s character on the show. $92.50, 7 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — Mike McMahan

Thursday, August 26

Jomo & The Possum Posse

Hailing from Austin, Jomo Edwards and his posse are best known for the quirky video series Guy on a Buffalo, which has been featured on NPR and in Forbes magazine. The band’s style of humor is made clear in its self-description as “the greatest band in the world. Possibly ever.” If you couldn’t guess from the name, the Possum Posse is grounded in a roots style. $10-$50, 7:30 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — MM

Aubrey Logan

Trombonist, singer and songwriter Aubrey Logan is returning to Jazz, TX. If that’s intriguing to you, best grab tickets now, because the Berklee graduate’s last show at the venue sold out quickly. That makes sense, considering the artist’s last original album reached No. 1 on Billboard’s contemporary jazz chart. She’s now touring on her latest release – her fresh take on classics called Standard. $35, 7:30 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6, Suite 6001, jazztx.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Little Jesus

Part of the new wave of Latin indie, Little Jesus is paving the way for new Spanish-language rock bands to break big. The group have all the makings of an indie-rock band, including buzzing guitars and slow jams, but with an occasional reggaeton flair. $15-$17, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Saturday, August 28

Banda MS

Sixteen-piece Band MS’s recently announced MS Positivo tour will make a San Antonio stop in support of 2020’s El Trabajo es la Suerte. The ensemble’s Billboard Latin Music Award-winning discography of 16 releases offers something for fans of the brass- and percussion-focused regional Mexican genre. $49.50, 8 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, attcenter.com. — EB

Passing Strangers

Look out weekend, because Passing Strangers is back with ’80s retro music that many middle-aged San Antonio music fans can fondly look back on. Expect the SA-based act’s new wave cover of Gary Wright’s “Dream Weaver” to make an appearance in the setlist. $15, 9 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — BE

Sunday, August 29

Lil Lotus

Dallas’ Lil Lotus — real name: John “Elias” Villagran — got his start in metalcore, but when he embarked on a solo career, he shifted to the emo-rap genre. Although he grew up in a religious household, the rapper found himself drawn into the world of drugs in his late teens. He celebrated a year of sobriety last November and has been featured in Alternative Press and PopMatters. $18-$36, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — MM

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

