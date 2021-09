Reggaeton star J Balvin to play San Antonio's AT&T Center in April; tickets go on sale next week

click to enlarge Instagram / J Balvin

J Balvin will tour this spring behind his new album "Jose."

Reggaeton icon J Balvin will kick off his spring concert tour with an April 19 show at San Antonio's AT&T Center.The five-time Latin Grammy winner's José Tour 2022 will cover 25 cities in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The jaunt is in support of his latest album,The Colombian superstar's latest single “In Da Getto,” a collaboration with electronica artist Skrillex, is his 31st No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart.Balvin is among the 10 most-streamed artists in 11 different countries on Spotify and among the 10-most streamed Apple Music artists in 14 countries, according to his publicist.Ticket pre-sales for the AT&T show begin Monday, September 13 at noon San Antonio time through both the venue and Ticketmaster . An additional venue presale will take place from noon Thursday, September 16until noon Friday, September 17, with the code PERRA.