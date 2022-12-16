Meet three San Antonio pros promoting a more accessible approach to local food and drink

click to enlarge Josh Huskin We challenged Cara Pitts (L), Derik Cortez and Teddy Liang (R) to step out from behind the scenes for this year's Flavor.

San Antonio's food and drink scene has experienced a steady evolution, and it's still undergoing post-pandemic changes right now. Many of those have to do with accessibility. Diners want a more easygoing relationship with high-quality food and drink, and restaurateurs are doing their best to provide it.We challenged three San Antonio pros who are promoting a more accessible approach to food and drink to step out from behind the scenes to share what they're doing and why.