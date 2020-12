20 San Antonio breweries you should support with your beer money

Given the current state of, well, everything, it's safe to say we could all use a sudsy pick-me-up from time to time. Luckily, San Antonio's beer game has been upped considerably over the past few years, thanks to the emergence of local breweries operated by folks that give a damn about making good beer.



Whether you're a craft brew connoisseur or amateur quaffer, we'd suggest getting to know our local breweries — we guarantee you'll find something you like.