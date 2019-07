Pho is always a solid dining option, so you’re doing yourself a favor if you slurp up every bowl of this goodness that you can get your hands on. Be sure to add Pho Win to your pho bucket list, as this joint offers up 16 varieties of pho – from meatball and brisket to grilled pork and seafood. Plus, this spot also serves a number of Vietnamese dishes in case you want to change it up a bit.Photo via Instagram / sa.suaveeats