21 San Antonio restaurants creating new menu items featuring Girl Scout Cookies 

click image
-
Instagram / laudernightmarket
-
Popular Girl Scout Cookies.
More than 20 San Antonio restaurants are putting a new spin on Thin Mint therapy.
As part of its annual Cookie Flavor Fest, Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas is partnering with Aldaco’s, Clementine, Rosario’s and other local eateries to offer new twists on the organization's beloved fundraising treats.
Each of the 21 participating restaurants — breweries and wineries are also included — is showcasing a special Girl Scout Cookie-inspired bite, drink or pairing. Proceeds from the items will help Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas support its mission of building “girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.”
Among this year's dessert creations is Mi Tierra’s Cít-rico Cookie Cheesecake, a citrus cheesecake with a Lemon-Ups shortbread crust, orange gelatin and lime whipped cream.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Mi Tierra
-
Mi Tierra’s Cít-rico Cookie Cheesecake.
Those who'd rather drink their sweets may want to tip back Weathered Souls’ new imperial stout, made with Adventurefuls
, this year’s signature Girl Scout Cookie. The brew features notes of brownie batter, caramel and sea salt.
Girl Scout Cookie-obsessed San Antonians can check out the Cookie Flavor Fest website
for a complete list of participants. The site also shares how long each plans to offer its special creation.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.