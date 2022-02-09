Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 09, 2022

21 San Antonio restaurants creating new menu items featuring Girl Scout Cookies 

More than 20 San Antonio restaurants are putting a new spin on Thin Mint therapy.

As part of its annual Cookie Flavor Fest, Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas is partnering with Aldaco’s, Clementine, Rosario’s and other local eateries to offer new twists on the organization's beloved fundraising treats.



Each of the 21 participating restaurants — breweries and wineries are also included — is showcasing a special Girl Scout Cookie-inspired bite, drink or pairing. Proceeds from the items will help Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas support its mission of building “girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.”

Among this year's dessert creations is Mi Tierra’s Cít-rico Cookie Cheesecake, a citrus cheesecake with a Lemon-Ups shortbread crust, orange gelatin and lime whipped cream. 
Those who'd rather drink their sweets may want to tip back Weathered Souls’ new imperial stout, made with Adventurefuls, this year’s signature Girl Scout Cookie. The brew features notes of brownie batter, caramel and sea salt.

Girl Scout Cookie-obsessed San Antonians can check out the Cookie Flavor Fest website for a complete list of participants. The site also shares how long each plans to offer its special creation.

