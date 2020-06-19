22 San Antonio Restaurants We've Said Goodbye to So Far in 2020

Over recent weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed San Antonio dining favorites including La Panaderia's downtown location and Noodle Tree, the beloved Asian outpost. However, the city was already seeing restaurants close up shop as early as January 2020.



We went back to the beginning of the year and tallied at least 22 Alamo City eateries that have closed due to circumstances surrounding the pandemic, lease adjustments and more.