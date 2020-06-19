22 San Antonio Restaurants We've Said Goodbye to So Far in 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
Over recent weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed San Antonio dining favorites including La Panaderia's downtown location and Noodle Tree, the beloved Asian outpost. However, the city was already seeing restaurants close up shop as early as January 2020.
We went back to the beginning of the year and tallied at least 22 Alamo City eateries that have closed due to circumstances surrounding the pandemic, lease adjustments and more.
The Spaghetti Warehouse
1226 E Houston St.
San Antonio landmark Spaghetti Warehouse was unable to weather the pandemic and closed its doors permanently after decades in operation, leaving many San Antonians with just memories of the ever-present stained glass, kitschy decor and bustling dining room.
Photo via Instagram /
lindakuehl
Ruben's Backyard
13838 Jones Maltsberger Road
Ruben’s offered a huge backyard space for families to enjoy their Mexican plates, burgers and sandwiches, plus a full bar for those really just wanting a weekend marg. Ruben’s closed suddenly in January, citing owner Ruben Sepulveda’s retirement.
Photo via Instagram /
trustartz
Still Golden Social House
1900 Broadway St.
Popular Broadway spot Still Golden Social House will eventually be reopened inside a new development on the block, but to us, it’ll never be the same. From the Jeff Goldblum collage in the women’s restroom to the incredible cocktails, Still Golden was a place you could relax and really enjoy the attitude of SA.
Photo via Instagram /
stillgoldensocialhouse
The Luxury
103 E Jones Ave.
Crack fries and craft beer; that’s what Luxury is made of. Chef Andrew Weissman’s popular Museum Reach eatery closed in January, allowing for his team to focus on developing a second Luxury concept in Terminal A of San Antonio International Airport. Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen now occupies the space.
Photo via Instagram /
theluxurysa
The Noodle Tree
7114 UTSA Boulevard #101
Mike Nyugen, chef-owner of Noodle Tree on SA’s Northwest side, was a resounding voice against Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to re-open Texas in April. Nguyen's battle with — coupled with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis — forced him to shut down his ramen-focused restaurant to refocus on treatment.
Photo via Instagram /
noodletreetx
The Tea Crate
26108 Overlook Parkway
Owner Ann Hatch announced the closure of her brand-new tea-focused venture The Tea Crate via Facebook, writing, “It would have been a success if this COVID stuff didn’t come into all our lives. But it did and with the rent as high as it is, I have no choice.” The tea room was open for less than six months.
Photo via Instagram /
theteacrate
Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar
11075 IH 10 W Suite 200
Walk-On’s — owned in part by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees — closed one of its two local locations earlier this month, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a key part in the decision to shut down the Northwest SA outlet. There are currently no plans to close the Walk-On's location in the Hollywood Park neighborhood.
Photo via Instagram /
gatormillworks
Zedric's
Various Locations
In a May 29 blog post, Zedric’s owner Zach Lutton announced that the team had decided to close two of their three locations. The Quarry and Stone Oak stores had seen “a substantial drop in sales as a consequence of COVID-19,” and all operations of the chef-prepared, ready-to-eat meal venture to their original Colonnade location.
Photo via Instagram /
zedrics
Baklövah Bakery & Cafe
403 Blue Star #106
Baklövah Bakery & Cafe, from the family behind Pasha Mediterranean Grill, opened in Southtown in 2019, offering Middle Eastern sweets and lunchtime snacks including shawarma, gyros, wraps and salads. While the Blue Star location was short-lived, an older version of Baklövah remains, on Wurzbach Road.
Photo via Facebook /
BaklovaCafe
Bar Louie
22610 US Highway 281 N #105
Texas-based gastropub chain Bar Louie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late January, and closed 38 of its restaurants, including the Stone Oak location. If sometimes rowdy weekend crowds and DJ sets are your thing, don’t fret. The La Cantera location continues to do business.
Photo via Instagram /
barlouie
Bella on Houston
204 E Houston St.
Though an announcement on Bella on Houston’s website states that the restaurant is temporarily closed to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, chatter on social media said otherwise. A direct inquiry confirmed that the Houston Street eatery has, indeed, closed permanently.
Photo via Instagram /
bellaonhouston
Bite
1012 S Presa St.
Bite’s menu was always colorful and unique, and you could rarely get a table for a large group at brunch because the place was packed. Fans were shocked when chef Lisa Astorga announced in January that the bistro's lease was up and the colorful spot would have to close. Astorga hopes to reincarnate her themed brunches, over-the-top bloody Marys and her signature flair in another venue in the future.
Photo via Instagram /
biterestaurantsa
Canyon Cafe
255 East Basse Road #600
“We hope you remember our chips & salsa, limit-2 Margaritas and chocolate tamales fondly,” read a Facebook post on the Canyon Cafe page earlier this month. The post lamented that, while the restaurant had gotten through some tough times in the past, COVID-19 was just too much to bear.
Photo via Facebook /
CanyonCafeSanAntonio
Eastside Kitchenette
2119 N IH 35
Known for its hearty comfort food and homey vibes, Eastside Kitchenette opened to glowing reviews and full dining rooms back in May of 2019. When dining rooms were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Eastside spot couldn’t keep up.
Photo via Instagram /
eastside_kitchenette
El Bosque Mexican Restaurant
12656 West Ave
After more than 40 years in business, El Bosque Mexican Restaurant on SA’s North side closed earlier this month, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. El Bosque shared space with Two Bros. BBQ Market in a shady oak grove near Austin Highway. Owner Carmen Gonzalez hopes to reopen the concept at a different, smaller location in the future.
Photo via Instagram /
do210
Gourdough's Public House
215 Losoya St.
Austin-based Gourdough's opened its first San Antonio location on the famed Riverwalk to pretty impressive fanfare, but it wasn’t enough to keep the location afloat. Gourdough’s San Antonio filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection May 6.
Photo via Instagram /
quimmble
Jubilee Cafe & Bakery
555 E Basse Road Suite 113
Jubilee’s menu featured an impressive lineup of soups, salads and sandwiches, and classic tea-time pastries such as fresh cinnamon rolls, cupcakes and pecan twists. The cafe closed its doors in January.
Photo via Instagram /
jubileecafeandbakery
Maybelle's Donuts
312 Pearl Parkway
Known for unique and delicious donuts and fried pies, Maybelle’s was the resident sweet shack inside the Pearl’s Bottling Department food hall. While it technically closed on December 31, we’re still counting it, because we can’t resist sharing photos of gorgeous donuts.
Photo via Instagram /
skyybites
Mo's Irish Pub
1025 University Drive #101
Housed in a former Joe’s Crab Shack building, Mo’s Irish Pub opened up on St Patrick’s Day last year, boasting an impressive variety of craft beers, comforting Irish and American pub food and a killer Kelly Green paint job on the exterior of the building. Unfortunately, the venue didn’t quite make it to its first anniversary, and shut down the first week of March.
Photo via Instagram /
mosirishpubsanantonioqu
Munch On and Beyond
13469 Wetmore Rd.
After nearly four years of offering plant-based foods, beverages and a robust weekly vegan buffet to San Antonio, Munch On and Beyond closed its doors in January, thanking the community for their patronage over the years. Regular patrons raved about the meatless chili and extensive juice options.
Photo via Instagram /
likefoodloveddrink
La Panaderia
301 E Houston St.
Although the Downtown location of La Panaderia had seen undeniable, positive financial momentum leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, government-mandated orders to shut down dining rooms left the owners no choice. The Broadway location is still operating, though, and a third location near the Shops at La Cantera is slated to open by the end of 2020.
Photo via Instagram /
lapanderia
Pericos Mexican Cuisine
1439 E Sonterra Blvd.
This locally-owned family business is known for its hearty Mexican dishes and super colorful parrot themed decor. Once a small empire of three locations, only the Bandera store remains open for business.
Photo via Instagram /
andiiemartino
