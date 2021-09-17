23 must-visit San Antonio thrift stores and flea markets for finding secondhand treasures

Whether you're a seasoned deal-hunter or a thrifting newbie, it can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to perusing the many thrift stores and flea markets San Antonio has to offer.



We guarantee these 23 second-hand shopping destinations are great places to score discounted treasures, whether it's an artisan decor piece, a fall-ready sweater, a new couch or almost anything in between.