23 must-visit San Antonio thrift stores and flea markets for finding secondhand treasures 

Whether you're a seasoned deal-hunter or a thrifting newbie, it can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to perusing the many thrift stores and flea markets San Antonio has to offer.
We guarantee these 23 second-hand shopping destinations are great places to score discounted treasures, whether it's an artisan decor piece, a fall-ready sweater, a new couch or almost anything in between.
Bussey's Flea Market
18738 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Schertz, (210) 651-6830, busseysfm.com
Featuring more than 500 vendors, this weekend market doesn’t play around. With so many vendors, pretty much any shopper can come home satisfied, whether you are looking for unique vintage goods or bargain garage sale finds. Whether you’re a flea market newbie or a seasoned expert, you’ll enjoy exploring everything this market, serving the area since 1978, has to offer.
Photo via Instagram / ralphdeluca
Thrift Town
2864 Thousand Oaks, (210) 656-8696, thrifttownstores.com
SA’s lone Thrift Town is a go-to for gently used clothing and home goods. Here you’ll be able to support local charities and shop their rotating stock containing thousands of items. Plus, they are constantly offering sales and promotions if you are looking for a real steal.
Photo via Instagram / mahdee.sun
Buffalo Outlet
145 W Olmos Dr, (210) 832-8838, buffaloexchange.com
Little brother to Austin’s iconic Buffalo Exchange, this little outlet comes through every time. It is consistently organized and well-stocked, and it makes up for its more limited selection by offering most in-store items for $7 or less. They also play some of the best tunes to thrift to in town. If you’re new to thrifting, let this be your easy introduction.
Photo via Instagram / recycledrehab
PicaPica Plaza
910 SE Military Dr, (210) 927-7422, picapicaplaza.com
PicaPica is the definition of hard to define. Is it a mall? Is it a market? Regardless, venture inside and you’ll be able to do anything from shop artisan goods, receive services (like a haircut, maybe?), grab some food and even get some thrills on the kiddie amusement rides. Take this gem as proof that the South Side knows what’s up.
Photo via Instagram / indiosboots
Texas Thrift Store
Multiple locations, buythrift.com
With four locations across SA, Texas Thrifts are as large as their namesake implies, offering thousands of items every day. No matter what section you’re shopping in, the selection is bountiful and offers something for everyone.
Photo via Instagram / texans_sosa
Traders Village
9333 SW Loop 410, (210) 623-8383, tradersvillage.com
Traders Village’s San Antonio outpost won Best Flea Market in the Current's Best of San Antonio this year, meaning it is a must-stop. The place is massive, so you can shop around for hours and hours. The market also offers attractions like amusement rides and live music, and there’s always fun, themed events going on.
Photo via Instagram / tradersvillage_sa
Karolina’s Antiques
1709 Blanco Rd, (210) 731-9787, karolinasantiques.com
Karolina’s may be the most colorful one-stop-shop in town. Whatever style you’re looking for – antique, retro, etc. – you’re bound to find something to fall in love with. There’s also a bounty of artist-made items you won’t be able to pass up. Though known for being a must-visit during Fiesta and other seasonal holidays, Karolina’s offers decor for every time of year.
Photo via Instagram / karolinasantiques
Mission Open Air Market 207 W Chavaneaux Rd, (210) 923-8131, missionopenairmarket.com
This staple open-air market off 410 boasts over 2,000 unique vendors selling goods ranging from Mexican candy to bargain vintage finds to western wear. Put on your comfiest pair of walking shoes and stop in on an upcoming Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday!
Photo via Instagram / queenoftacostx
Thrift City
6804 Huebner Rd, (888) 684-7438, thriftcityllc.com
This place has everything an avid thrifer might desire, from clothing to decor to furniture. But if you’re a bookworm, you’ll definitely have to stop by. There’s a generous selection of novels for all ages, along with DVDs and – if you’re the retro sort – video tapes. While this spot is for-profit, it’s still worth the visit.
Photo via Google Maps
Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Shop
307 W Olmos Dr, (210) 826-2195, boysvillethriftstore.com
This non-profit resale shop benefits children in need through Boysville programs. The stock is constantly rotating and pretty varied, meaning one week you could go in and score a Wii U, and the very next you could find the vintage evening dress of your dreams. Not to mention, your purchases go to help those in need!
Photo via Instagram / boysvillethriftstore
Market Square
514 W Commerce St, (210) 207-8600, marketsquaresa.com
Does Market Square count as a flea market? Well, we think so! While it may be a little tourist-y, between all the indoor and outdoor vendors there’s lots to buy here that’ll have you repping the Alamo City and its artists.
Photo via Instagram / faby.espicx_
Goodwill 727 Loop 410 goodwillsa.org/locations/blanco-rd-loop-410
Despite the fact all of us who thrift have had our own occasional disappointing Goodwill experience, this location has never been a letdown. Not only does it have a huge selection of formal dresses, but it also has an ever-rotating and ever-captivating range of decor items. There was once a whole taxidermied deer head here for under sixty bucks, need we say more?
Photo via Instagram / theoldapproach
Alamo Marketplace
7171 W US Hwy 90, (210) 645-7170, facebook.com/AlamoMarketplace
Also known as Highway 90 Flea Market, this large indoor marketplace will keep you shopping for hours, especially since it is completely air-conditioned. Plus, it helps that there’s hundreds of vendors selling products. In case you work up an appetite, they also offer food and beverages on-site.
Photo via Instagram / godzilla_banzai
Too Good To Be Threw
Multiple locations, toogoodsa.com
With a Castle Hills location and another in Stone Oak, TGTBT specializes in furniture and decor (and even fashion) of the high-end and designer category. But if you fall madly in love with their entire catalog, be ready to open your pocketbook – TBTBT's price point is significantly higher than a typical thrift store.
Photo via Instagram / toogoodsa
Mi Mercado Flea Market and Ballroom
227 New Laredo Hwy, (210) 922-7500, facebook.com/mimercadosanantoniotexas
Hit up this South Side market and you’ll be able to make your way through tents filled with used goods, plants, clothes and more. There's also typically live Latin music to listen to while you shop! Sounds pretty fun, right?
Photo via Instagram / superlealbros
Salvation Army 1324 S Flores St., (210) 223-6877, sanantonio.satruck.org
First of all, this couch! Second of all, Salvation Army is such a thrifting staple it almost doesn’t bear mentioning, but this specific location is known for its vast selection and occasional great finds.
Photo via Instagram / naobustamante
Eisenhauer Road Flea Market
3903 Eisenhauer Road, (210) 653-7592, eisenhauerfleamarketsa.net
From gifts and collectibles to apparel and fresh goods, there’s a lot to purchase at this market. While you’re there, feel free to get a palm reading done if you’re into that sort of thing.
Photo via Instagram / travisblack76
The Children’s Shelter Thrift Boutique – FOUND in Southtown
1407 S St Mary's St, (210) 534-5437, facebook.com/FOUNDinSouthtown
It’s all in the name at FOUND. Proceeds from clothing, housewares and toys benefit programs through The Children’s Shelter on the city’s West Side. The boutique itself is located in Southtown and offers a wide variety of goods. They are open every day of the week except Sunday. So, keep that in mind if you're a weekend thrifter.
Photo via Instagram / bogledavid
Second Looks
1804 Nacogdoches Rd, (210) 826-6121, facebook.com/SecondLooksSA
Those with more masculine styles who want to add just a touch of posh to their look should know about Second Looks. This upscale consignment shop specializes in designer clothing for occasions and engagements of the fancier sort. Whether you’re just shopping for a special occasion or dressing nice is just your style, save yourself a pretty penny and check this place out.
Photo via Facebook / Second Looks For Men
Green Door Thrift Shoppe
1030 Nacogdoches Rd, (210) 826-7111, slecsa.org
Based out of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church & School, this humble thrift shop is solely volunteer-run with profits going to charity. The shop is loaded with history too, being opened in 1953. All items are donated to the shop, and anything that can’t be sold is then donated to local organizations!
Photo via Instagram / shethriftstx
Second Chances Thrift Shop
10671 Shaenfield Rd, (210) 372-1255, hhsanimals.org
Animal lovers – this one’s for you! If you are willing to make the drive on out to Helotes, you’ll find this shop that is all about giving back to our furry friends. The shop sells a wide range of gently used items, and all proceeds benefit the homeless pets in and around Helotes.
Photo via Instagram / thriftyanimals
Flea Mart
12280 TX-16, (210) 624-2666, fleamarketsanantonio.com
You probably know this iconic spot as the Poteet Flea Market. Head to south San Antonio and you’ll be able to navigate through this bazaar regarded by those in the know for offering Mexican bites and live music. In addition, you have the chance to find something truly special amongst their numerous vendors.
Photo via Instagram / commike
Photo via Instagram / ralphdeluca