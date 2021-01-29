24 San Antonio restaurants, bakeries and sweet shops offering Valentine's Day specials 

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, and planning ahead is pretty essential when treating that special someone to a romantic evening. To help you figure out the dinner or desert component of the big night, we rounded up 24 local restaurants, bakeries and sweet shops that are offering Valentine's Day specials sure to do wonders for both your heart and your stomach.
Beto's Alt-Mex 8142 Broadway, (210) 930-9393, betosaltmex.com
Offering a four course meal for two, Beto’s takes all the hassle out of Valentine’s dinner. The package includes margaritas, an appetizer, two entrees and even an empanada to share for dessert.
Photo via Instagram / betosaltmex
Paesanos 111 W Crockett St #101, (210) 227-2782 paesanos.com
A sweet dinner event for you and your sweetheart! Paesanos has put together three course Italian cuisine meal with options ranging from $40-$65 (not including vino), on both the 13th and the 14th.
Photo via Instagram / paesanosriverwalk
Volare 3902 McCullough Ave, (210) 251-3424, volarepizzasa.com
Nothing says “I love you” quite like a pizza shaped like a heart. Volare is making these special Valentines pies by request exclusively on the 14th for dine-in and to-go. Now THAT’s amore.
Photo courtesy of Volare
Fish City Grill Multiple Locations, fishcitygrill.com
An indulgent feast for two, Fish City Grille’s prix fixe menu features a choice of starter — like their succulent Lobster cake — two entrees and a choice of sweet treat for dessert. At $49.99, plus half-price wine bottles for to-go orders, it’s a great way to get a lovely feast.
Photo courtesy of Fish City Grill
The Winchester 5148 Broadway, (210) 721-7762, facebook.com/thewinchester
This Valentine’s Day the Winchester, is offering a romantic dinner for two, featuring four courses. Included in the meal is appetizers, generous protein entrees, champagne, and yes, a decadent dessert. Set at a nice price of $69.99 for dine-in and $74.99 for curbside pickup, you can celebrate the day your way.
Photo courtesy of The Winchester
Kindling Texas Kitchen 209 N Main St, (210) 957-0158, kindlingtexaskitchen.com
Kindling has the perfect spark to set your valentine ablaze! Their $65 per person menu features the likes of Glazed Quail, a shellfish tri and a surf & turf combo, not to mention dessert and appetizers. You’ll have no problem beating the crowds, as their menu is only available on the 12th and 13th.
Photo via Instagram / kindlingtexaskitchen
Délice Chocolatier & Patisserie 946 N Loop 1604 W #145, (210) 545-2200, delicechocolatier.com
Need something sweet for someone sweet? Délice is making 4” round cakes in 16 flavors, available in-store, for curbside pickup and even delivery. With so many choices, there’s sure to be a flavor you’ll savor.
Photo via Instagram / delice_sanantonio
SA Seafood 5222 De Zavala Rd #330, (210) 236-7777, saseafoodtx.com
Delicious snow crab can be to-go crab. SA Seafood’s $45 dinner for two includes options like boiled snow crab and a variety of shrimp dishes, available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on February 14th. Guests will also have the choice to enjoy this special in house if delivery isn’t your thing.
Photo courtesy of SA Seafood
Rosa Limòn facebook.com/RosaLimonSA
Sending out a little love while staying socially distanced is as easy as a quick online message! You can have some candy-coated strawberries delivered to your sweetheart from Rosa Limòn on the 13th and 14th from 10 to 2 p.m. With options ranging from $10 to $20, you can send this classic Valentine’s Day treat without breaking the bank.
Photo via Instagram / rosalimon_sa
Kitchen to K9 (210) 787-9872, facebook.com/KIT2K9
In the doghouse this Valentine’s? Good News! You can spread a little love to your favorite furry friend, too. Kitchen to K9 makes gourmet treats just for dogs and is offering Valentine’s Day preorders. Pick three of their pup-friendly snacks and they’ll have them boxed and ready to go in time for the holiday.
Photo via Instagram / kitchen_to_k9
Skip ad in
Capcakes (210) 254-3567, capcakesusa.com
Variety is the name of the game at Capcakes. Whether you want to send some premade and individually wrapped sugar cookies to someone, or grab one of their adorable DIY kits to craft at home, Capcakes has multiple choices for both.
Photo via Instagram / capcakesusa
The Good Kind 1127 S St Mary's St, (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
All you need is Love! And Brunch. The GoodKkind is hosting an All you Need is Love Valentine’s Day brunch, including a mimosa kit, a fortune teller and DJ — all for $10 per person. Admission will also get you a complimentary “love potion” cocktail.
Photo courtesy of The Good Kind
Bistr09 6106 Broadway, (210) 245-8156, bistr09.com
Bistroh-no-they-didn’t! But they did. Bistr09 is offering a Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., consisting of decadent dishes like Elk Bourguignon and spaghetti with quail for only $48 per person. Treat yourself to a little luxury in each bite.
Photo courtesy of Bistr09
La Cosecha 505 Business, N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd
New Braunfels, (830) 358-7511, lacosechatx.com
La Cosecha’s special features an all-star lineup of favorites from their menu, like their brisket queso and wagyu steak fajitas — not to mention dessert! The special runs from February 13th-14th from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. At $51.95 per couple, it’s a great special for that special someone.
Photo courtesy of La Cosecha
Rosario's 910 S. Alamo, 210-481-4100, rosariossa.com
Add some spice to your Valentine’s with Rosario’s Valentine’s Day special! $15.95 gets you a Chili Relleno de Pescado, that is, a delicious poblano pepper stuffed with grilled shrimp, fish and cheese. Topped with their famous suiza sauce, it’s a limited time offering that can’t be missed.
Photo courtesy of Rosario's
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery + Bar 555 W Bitters Rd #110, (210) 481-4214, meadowsanantonio.com
You’ll be set on a course for flavor with this four course menu. Meadow is open Sunday the 14th from 5-8 p.m. and is serving up a selection of savory eats and indulgent treats. The special runs $55 per person and contains choices like seared tuna, gulf shrimp and grit fritters, plus a caramelized banana cheesecake.
Photo via Instagram / meadow_sa
Don Strange of Texas 1551 Bandera Rd, (210) 434-2331, donstrange.com
Double date? Maybe a quintuple date? Don Strange’s Valentine’s menu offers accommodations for two, four and ten, at $100, $180 and $400, respectively. Enjoy the likes of lobster macaroni and cheese, beef tenderloin and a fresh caprese salad. Pickup and delivery available.
Photo via Instagram / donstrangeoftx
Frederick's Bistro 14439 Northwest Military Hwy Ste. 100, (210) 888-1500, fredericksbistro.com
If you’re afraid of commitment, look elsewhere, because that is what Frederick's Bistro is calling the main course on their Valentine’s menu. With dishes like Maine lobster, grilled lamb chops and parmesan crusted snapper, commitment has never been so easy, and that’s just the main course. This feast runs $95 and is only available on the 14th!
Photo via Instagram / fredericks_bistro
Art of Donut 3428 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 265-5423, artofdonut.com
Donut think for a second that we forgot about the sweets. Art of Donut has gone all out with XL heart shaped donuts, Valentine's Day themed decorations and even a DIY donut decorating kit. Their sweet hearts for your sweetheart range from $6.50 to $40 for the more intricate assortments.
Photo via Instagram / theartofdonut
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille 15900 La Cantera Parkway, 210-558-6161, perryssteakhouse.com
It’s hard to go wrong on Valentine’s Day with a classic like steak. Perry’s exclusive Valentines Day dinner starts with your choice of soup or salad, an entrée such as a bacon-wrapped, crab meat topped 8oz filet and of course a sweet finish, like their chocolate dipped strawberry kisses. Their menu is $60+ per person if you make a reservation prior to 5:30 day of and they can accommodate in-house and to-go dining.
Photo via Instagram / perryssteakhouse
Skip ad in
Hotel Valencia 150 East Houston Street, 210-227-9700, hotelvalencia-riverwalk.com
Impress your Valentine with swanky accommodations on the Paseo del Rio. Hotel Valencia’s Te Amo package features a luxurious room for two, a bottle of chilled champagne, chocolate-dipped strawberries and complimentary valet parking. Act fast, though — St. Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest in the hotel biz.
Photo via Instagram / hotelvalenciarw
Ida Claire 7300 Jones Maltsberger Rd, 210-667-2145, ida-claire.com
With a special menu available from the 12th-14th, Ida Claire is offering a $100 chef-curated dinner for two. Four courses of the food you love with your choice of red, white, or rosé wine.
Photo via Instagram / idasouthofordinary
Lucy Cooper's 16080 San Pedro Ave, (210) 462-1894, lucycoopers.com
Lucy Cooper’s is offering an impressive weekend-long V Day special including two giant Chicken Fried Steaks, homemade mashed potatoes, bacon green beans and a honey butter biscuit. Toast with a bottle of champagne, also included in the $45 deal. Because what says “I love you” more than the collective unbuttoning of your pants on the drive home?
Photo courtesy of Lucy Cooper’s
Boudro's 421 E. Commerce, (210) 224-8484, boudros.com
Boudro’s is getting the party started early! Their Valentine's Day specials start on the 12th and go all the way through the big day on the 14th. $50 per person will get you a choice of starter — either leek soup or a baby field green salad — a center cut filet with fennel crusted scallops and a serving of crème fraiche panna cotta for dessert.
Photo courtesy of Boudro's
Beto's Alt-Mex 8142 Broadway, (210) 930-9393, betosaltmex.com
Offering a four course meal for two, Beto’s takes all the hassle out of Valentine’s dinner. The package includes margaritas, an appetizer, two entrees and even an empanada to share for dessert.
Photo via Instagram / betosaltmex