April 15, 2022

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once

By San Antonio Current Staff

Whether you're craving a deep dish Chicago-style pie, a pepperoni-laden New York slice or an oven-fired Mediterranean-style flatbread, San Antonio is home to a slew of spots serving up masterful interpretations of pizza.

These 25 Alamo City pizza places have stood the test of time — and lived up to local foodies' exacting culinary convictions. 
Il Forno 122 Nogalitos St, (210) 616-2198, ilfornosa.com Delicious wood-fired pizzas made with local cheeses and produce grown right on the restaurant's property is what makes Il Forno a must visit for serious pizza lovers. The chef-driven concept also serves beer and wine. Photo via Instagram / ilfornosa

Il Forno
122 Nogalitos St, (210) 616-2198, ilfornosa.com
Delicious wood-fired pizzas made with local cheeses and produce grown right on the restaurant's property is what makes Il Forno a must visit for serious pizza lovers. The chef-driven concept also serves beer and wine.
Photo via Instagram / ilfornosa

Maar’s Pizza & More 14218 Nacogdoches Rd, (210) 599-7400, maarspizzaandmore.com The family-owned and -operated Maar's has made quite a name for itself since first opening in 2011. The family cooks up pizza made just right, as well as original creations like jalapeño cheddar meteor-bites and – wait for it – brisket pizza. Photo via Instagram / afterpartyweekend

Maar’s Pizza & More
14218 Nacogdoches Rd, (210) 599-7400, maarspizzaandmore.com
The family-owned and -operated Maar's has made quite a name for itself since first opening in 2011. The family cooks up pizza made just right, as well as original creations like jalapeño cheddar meteor-bites and – wait for it – brisket pizza.
Photo via Instagram / afterpartyweekend

SoHill Cafe 1719 Blanco Road, (210) 455-2177, sohillcafe.com The trendy SoHill Cafe has been a force to be reckoned with since coming onto the scene in 2018. With quality pies in various arrangements like chicken bacon ranch and Italian fennel sausage, there's something here for everyone. Photo via Instagram / sohillcafe

SoHill Cafe
1719 Blanco Road, (210) 455-2177, sohillcafe.com
The trendy SoHill Cafe has been a force to be reckoned with since coming onto the scene in 2018. With quality pies in various arrangements like chicken bacon ranch and Italian fennel sausage, there's something here for everyone.
Photo via Instagram / sohillcafe

Ali's Pizzaria Multiple Locations, alispizzaria.com Try one of Ali's white sauce, pesto or traditional pizzas — to build your own. Whatever your pizza vibe is, you'll be sure to find it at Ali's Pizza, which has multiple locations around the Alamo City. Photo via Facebook / Ali's Pizzeria

Ali's Pizzaria
Multiple Locations, alispizzaria.com
Try one of Ali's white sauce, pesto or traditional pizzas — to build your own. Whatever your pizza vibe is, you'll be sure to find it at Ali's Pizza, which has multiple locations around the Alamo City.
Photo via Facebook / Ali's Pizzeria

Truth Pizzeria 1602 E Houston St #111, (210) 600-3211, truth-pizzeria-llc.square.site What started as Sulla Strada, a pizza truck on the St. Mary's Strip with a cult following, has evolved into a brick-and-mortar pizza lover's dream. Famous for their brick oven pizzas, Truth Pizzeria might be the best pie on the planet — and that's the truth. Photo via Instagram / truthpizzeria

Truth Pizzeria
1602 E Houston St #111, (210) 600-3211, truth-pizzeria-llc.square.site
What started as Sulla Strada, a pizza truck on the St. Mary's Strip with a cult following, has evolved into a brick-and-mortar pizza lover's dream. Famous for their brick oven pizzas, Truth Pizzeria might be the best pie on the planet — and that's the truth.
Photo via Instagram / truthpizzeria

Playland Pizza 400 E Houston St, (210) 908-9362, playlandsa.com From the palate of Chef Stefan Bowers, downtown's Playland is all about fun, slightly NSFW vibes and pizza that will keep you coming back time and time again. Photo via Instagram / playlandpizza

Playland Pizza
400 E Houston St, (210) 908-9362, playlandsa.com
From the palate of Chef Stefan Bowers, downtown's Playland is all about fun, slightly NSFW vibes and pizza that will keep you coming back time and time again.
Photo via Instagram / playlandpizza

Cosa Nostra Pizzeria 16607 Huebner Rd, (210) 492-1141, cosanostrapizzeria.com Serving authentic New York-style pizza, Cosa Nostra offers everything from custom pies to individual slices while fostering a family-oriented vibe. Photo via Instagram / cosanostrapizzeria

Cosa Nostra Pizzeria
16607 Huebner Rd, (210) 492-1141, cosanostrapizzeria.com
Serving authentic New York-style pizza, Cosa Nostra offers everything from custom pies to individual slices while fostering a family-oriented vibe.
Photo via Instagram / cosanostrapizzeria

Pizza Classics 3440 N St. Mary's St, (210) 225-3356, pizzaclassics.com Pizza Classics is just that: a local classic. Since 1986, it's been a go-to for many a late-night gorge. This spot serves every type of pizza you can imagine, including a mega 20-inch pie. So if you're craving some good pizza in the wee hours of the morning, Pizza Classics is the place to be. Photo by Sanford Nowlin

Pizza Classics
3440 N St. Mary's St, (210) 225-3356, pizzaclassics.com
Pizza Classics is just that: a local classic. Since 1986, it's been a go-to for many a late-night gorge. This spot serves every type of pizza you can imagine, including a mega 20-inch pie. So if you're craving some good pizza in the wee hours of the morning, Pizza Classics is the place to be.
Photo by Sanford Nowlin

Poppys Pizza 7115 Blanco Rd Ste 107, (210) 366-4000, poppyspizzasa.com Everything's bigger in Texas — including the pizza. Take, for instance, the 28-inch Big Poppy, which is the focus of its own food challenge. More of a sweet toothed diner? We recommend the cheesecake. Trust us on this one. Photo via Instagram / poppyspizzasa

Poppys Pizza
7115 Blanco Rd Ste 107, (210) 366-4000, poppyspizzasa.com
Everything's bigger in Texas — including the pizza. Take, for instance, the 28-inch Big Poppy, which is the focus of its own food challenge. More of a sweet toothed diner? We recommend the cheesecake. Trust us on this one.
Photo via Instagram / poppyspizzasa

Sapore's Pizza 6422 Babcock Rd, (210) 733-5503, saporespizza.com Sapore's serves up some mean New York-style pizza and is a solid choice for classic pizza lovers. Craving pizza but in the mood to try something different? Then check out Sapore's pepperoni poppers. Photo via Facebook / Sapore's Pizza

Sapore's Pizza
6422 Babcock Rd, (210) 733-5503, saporespizza.com
Sapore's serves up some mean New York-style pizza and is a solid choice for classic pizza lovers. Craving pizza but in the mood to try something different? Then check out Sapore's pepperoni poppers.
Photo via Facebook / Sapore's Pizza

