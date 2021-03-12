25 iconic San Antonio restaurants everyone should try at least once

San Antonio is a verifiable mecca for food-loving folks who enjoy exploring the city and getting their grub on. Our culinary landscape is hella diverse, offering unlimited dining options for pretty much whatever you crave.



We assembled a collection of eateries that qualify as must-visit spots. Some offer bites inspired by faraway places, while others are so puro, you simply can't miss them.



In all cases, these beloved restaurants qualify as delicious and iconic.