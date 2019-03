25 Influential Women Who Absolutely Run San Antonio 

Bakery Lorraine embodies what a bakery truly should be: carefully-crafted treats made with attention in every detail. That’s why co-owner and baker Anne Ng, along with husband Jeremy Mandrell and entrepreneur Charlie Biedenharn, have a stake in San Antonio’s food scene. With macarons and tarts at the forefront, Bakery Lorraine has won over hearts of locals while also gaining national attention. Popularity at the Quarry Farmers Market led to the bakery outgrowing its first brick-and-mortar location back in 2012, before landing at the very-fitting Pearl. Today, Bakery Lorraine has multiple SA locations and even an Austin outpost. Take the bakery’s success for what it is: Anne Ng knows what she’s doing, she does it well – and it doesn’t seem like she’s stopping anytime soon.Photo via Instagram / anndabear