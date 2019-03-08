25 Influential Women Who Absolutely Run San Antonio 

Sofia Sepulveda

Though not a public office holder, Sofia Sepulveda dedicated her time to standing up for what she believes in and demanding change. Name a protest event, and she’s likely been there at the front of the crowd. A vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders, Sepulveda’s leftist point-of-views have led her to block-walk for progressive candidates and serve the community as a visible local activist, primarily for healthcare and free speech issues. With a thick Mexican accent, the trans woman has said time and time again that her goal is to be part of the movement that changes the Democratic party. On that note, she’s worked with the Texas Organizing Project and Our Revolution Texas and served as a Bexar County Democratic Party precinct chair.

Photo by Jade Esteban Estrada