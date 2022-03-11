25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip 

Certain times of year, wanderlust rises up and takes hold, but it's not always possible to plan a cross-country road trip.
If you're looking for a fun getaway without leaving the Lone Star State, these 25 charming small towns are a perfect way to scratch that travel itch. Some are close to home in the Hill Country, but more far-flung destinations also abound, assuming you don't mind a few hours behind the wheel.
Marfa
About a 6 hour drive west of San Antonio
A desert town with a thriving art scene, Marfa has garnered national attention from Texans and art-lovers alike. Although Marfa's out-of-place Prada is perhaps the town's most famous landmark, visitors should also check out the Chinati Foundation's contemporary art museum and the Giant Marfa roadside mural. Marfa is simply the perfect weekend getaway for the creative and artistic.
Photo via Instagram / brianinoakland
Shiner
About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio
Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner.
Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill
Alpine
About a 5.5 hour drive west of San Antonio
Way yonder, not too far from Big Bend National Park, lies the desert oasis of Alpine. Though secluded, those looking for an outdoorsy weekend getaway have limitless options from mountain biking to hiking and world-class campsites. Alpine is also home to a burgeoning art community. Art installations like the Tribute to Texas Musicians mural and the Sul Ross Desk can be found throughout the desert outpost.
Photo via Instagram / sarahmvasquez
Wimberley
About a 1.5 hour drive northeast of San Antonio
Located between San Antonio and Austin, this Hill Country town is home to plenty of unique attractions. Jacob’s Well, one of the deepest underwater caves in the world, is worth the visit all on its own. But also be sure to visit Old Baldy (a mountain featuring twin summits with moderate hiking trails & steep inclines), Blue Hole Regional Park and Cypress Creek Nature Preserve.
Photo via Instagram / shanenigans__
Bastrop
About a 2 hour drive northeast of San Antonio
Like many of the Texas Hill Country towns on this list, Bastrop has plenty of local flair. But two nearby attractions give the town a unique dimension. Every spring, Sherwood Forest Faire transforms the Texas landscape into a medieval fantasy. For those who wish to go even further back in time, there's Dinosaur Park, where you can hike and take in prehistoric sights.
Photo via Instagram / sherwoodforestfaire
Terlingua
About a 7 hour drive west of San Antonio
Terlingua is a town straight out of an old western film. Located only miles from the southern border the so-called ghost town is a perfect escape for those looking for refuge from the hustle and bustle of city life. You won't be utterly isolated though, as the former mining town still has its fair share of unique shops and restaurants, all surrounded by the natural beauty of Big Bend.
Photo via Instagram / riff_tiff
Port Isabel
About a 4 hour drive south of San Antonio
Locals and spring breakers are known to flock to South Padre Island during the warmer months, but just a tad further south lies the historic seaside village of Port Isabel. Famous for its lighthouse built in the 1800s and its miles of white sandy beaches, Port Isabel is a perfect alternative to the often overcrowded and busy beaches of South Padre.
Photo via Instagram / portisabeltexas
Dripping Springs
About a 1.5 hour drive north of San Antonio
Known as the "gateway to the Hill Country," Dripping Springs has something for everybody. This quintessential Texas town is home to natural wonders like the Hamilton Pool and features a vibrant main street full of shops and locally-owned restaurants. Dripping Springs also has plenty of places to get boozy with wineries, distilleries, and breweries in the area.
Photo via Instagram / thetravelbus
Round Top
About a 2 hour drive east of San Antonio
Round Top has made its mark on the map as a hub for antiquing and classical music. The Round Top Antique Show takes place three weeks a year, for the Spring, Fall and Winter seasons, while the Round Top Festival Institute holds its main event at the picturesque Festival Hill each summer, with a slate of addditional classical music performances occurring throughout the year.
Photo via Instagram / kgaitherphotography
Fredericksburg
About a 1.5 hour drive northwest of San Antonio
Fredericksburg is loved by tourists and locals alike and truly has something for everyone. History buffs will enjoy visiting the Vereins Kirche Museum, which honors the German pioneers who initially settled this Hill Country town nearly two centuries ago. Shopaholics have plenty of locally-owned boutiques to choose from, and there is a swath of wineries and craft breweries for those who like to drink. With an endless supply of rustic bed and breakfasts, Fredericksburg is the perfect weekend getaway for a couple, the gals or the whole family.
Photo via Instagram / marc_hungrylawyer
Lockhart
About a 1 hour drive northeast of San Antonio
When a town’s claim to fame is being the barbecue capital of Texas the world, that is most definitely a place worth spending your time – and money. There's four major meat joints that have gotten national attention – Black’s Barbeque, Smitty’s Market, Kreuz Barbeque and Chisholm Trail Barbeque. If you decide to stay for a night or two, we recommend the Brock House, which offers stunning views of Lockhart's historic Caldwell County Courthouse.
Photo by Aaron Darling
Port Aransas
About a 2.5 hour drive southeast of San Antonio
Recently named one of the best beaches in the country by Trip Advisor, Port Aransas sure is something to see. This seaside Texas town makes for a perfect family vacation with endless miles of sandy beaches, a “jersey shore” style boardwalk, and countless affordable resorts.
Photo via Instagram / thegemjunkie
Bandera
About a 1 hour drive northwest of San Antonio
Just a short drive from San Antonio is the charming Hill Country town of Bandera. Nicknamed the “Cowboy Capital of the World,” Bandera offers a mixture of laid-back vibes and a booming nightlife. From a history museum and boutique markets to Love Creek Orchards and Lost Maples, this neck of the woods will make for a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
Photo via Instagram / scombsak
Gruene
About a 45-minute drive northeast of San Antonio
Though considered part of New Braunfels (which can’t really be considered a small town these days), the Gruene Historic District should be a bucket list item for Texans. In addition to the legendary Gruene Hall, the district offers other live music venue options, the local general store, a prized antique shop, and the Gristmill Restaurant. This is the place to be for a good time packed with history.
Photo via Instagram / gruenetx
Luckenbach
About a 1 hour drive north of San Antonio
Let's go to Luckenbach, Texas, — as Waylon and Willie and the boys would say. This Hill Country town near Fredericksburg, made famous by the 1977 country song of the same name, is for those looking for a quiet weekend getaway. Travelers can visit the old community trading post and two-step at the town's famous music hall or try an array of Texas wines at one of the many vineyards in the area.
Photo via Instagram / felibeans
Canton
About a 5 hour drive northeast of San Antonio
This East Texas town is a major antiquing destination that's worth the drive from SA. Touted as the World's "Largest Flea Market," Canton's First Monday Trade Days bring shoppers far and wide seeking out vintage and secondhand finds, perfect for a weekend trip.
Photo via Instagram / firstmondaytradedays
Johnson City
About a 1 hour drive north of San Antonio
Johnson City's Hill Country charm may keep visitors wanting to wine and dine in the town proper, but outdoor enthusiasts know that the feather in its cap is Pedernales Falls State Park, whose 5,000 acres include the picturesque falls which give the park its name. Camping, hiking, swimming and even horseback riding — you can do it all here, with gorgeous Texas scenery as your backdrop.
Photo via Instagram / hitchedtobex
Jefferson
About a 6.5 hour drive northeast of San Antonio
Located not too far from the Texas-Louisiana border, Jefferson is a beautiful East Texas town that's home to several events like the Mardi Gras Upriver, Corvette Car Show and Bigfoot Conference. Jefferson is also jam-packed with history and full of sights like Bicycle Hill, Excelsior House Hotel and the Gone With The Wind Museum.
Photo via Instagram / wicked_tacoma
Blanco
About a 1 hour drive north of San Antonio
Blanco is known as the Lavender Capital of Texas, and if you visit during the blooming season from May through July, you'll know why. Home to the HIll Country Lavender Farm, the town even hosts an annual Lavender Festival each summer. In addition to being known for soothingly scented purple blooms, Blanco is home to other attractions including the Science Mill and Blanco State Park.
Photo via Instagram / hillcountrylavender
Willow City
About a 1.5 hour drive north of San Antonio
We won’t blame you if you’ve never heard of Willow City, but we will call you out if you don’t visit sometime soon. Regarded as a meeting place for English-speaking settlers, Willow City is home to a 13-mile scenic drive with “rolling hills, blossoming meadows, charming creeks, and deep green valleys.” Make your trip worth the drive and hit up a classic eatery like Harry’s BBQ and Beer Joint after you spend the morning at Enchanted Rock.
Photo via Instagram / willowcitytexas
Canyon
About a 7.5 hour northwest of San Antonio
Canyon is all about that: canyons. Home to the breathtaking Palo Duro Canyon State Park, you can visit the nation’s second-largest canyon and see views that we can’t even begin to describe. While you’re there, it’s worth visiting Buffalo Lake Wildlife Refuge for a chance to see native species in their natural habitat.
Photo via Instagram / matt_mcclellan
Poteet About a 45-minute drive south of San Antonio
Sometimes the best places to visit are only a hop, skip and a jump away. Located less than an hour's drive south of San Antonio, Poteet is one such destination each spring, as the town's famous Strawberry Festival celebrates the fruit crop it's best known for.
Photo via Instagram / laurenturek
Dublin
About a 3.5 hour drive north of San Antonio
The former home of the oldest Dr. Pepper bottling plant, Dublin (not in Ireland) prides itself in being the Irish capital of Texas. Other sodas are still bottled here today, and the town really takes pride in that. So come on over and gush over Dublin's Victorian homes while exploring the Dublin Bottling Works or Ben Hogan Museum.
Photo via Instagram / gvm727
Marble Falls
About a 1.5 hour drive north of San Antonio
This Hill Country town is a great weekend getaway for those who like cute outdoor activities. From berry farms to the town's fields full of bluebonnets, this picturesque town is something you have to see to believe, especially during the spring.
Photo via Instagram / realamericanweirdo
Kerrville
About a 1 hour drive northwest of San Antonio
Enjoying the sights and getting a dose of small-town charm awaits you in Kerrville — dubbed the "Capital of the Hill Country." From the Kerrville-Schreiner Park, home to attractions like a butterfly garden and amphitheater, to the Museum of Western Art, not to mention countless wineries, you're sure to never run out of things to do in Kerrville. Fun Fact: the town is also home to Texas' own version of Stonehenge.
Photo via Instagram / joncutrer
