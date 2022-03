25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip 

Fredericksburg is loved by tourists and locals alike and truly has something for everyone. History buffs will enjoy visiting the Vereins Kirche Museum, which honors the German pioneers who initially settled this Hill Country town nearly two centuries ago. Shopaholics have plenty of locally-owned boutiques to choose from, and there is a swath of wineries and craft breweries for those who like to drink. With an endless supply of rustic bed and breakfasts, Fredericksburg is the perfect weekend getaway for a couple, the gals or the whole family.Photo via Instagram / marc_hungrylawyer