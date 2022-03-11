25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Certain times of year, wanderlust rises up and takes hold, but it's not always possible to plan a cross-country road trip.



If you're looking for a fun getaway without leaving the Lone Star State, these 25 charming small towns are a perfect way to scratch that travel itch. Some are close to home in the Hill Country, but more far-flung destinations also abound, assuming you don't mind a few hours behind the wheel.