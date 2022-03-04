March 04, 2022
28 San Antonio artists and makers you should be following on Instagram right now
By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio has a vibrant art scene — as evidenced by the full slate of monthly exhibitions at First Friday and Second Saturday. But you don't have to go all the way downtown to enjoy those artists' work or handcrafted wares from local makers.
If you want to get a daily dose of puro San Antonio creativity right on your phone, look no further than Instagram. To that end, we rounded up 28 Alamo City artists and makers that you should give a follow.
@tattooedboy123
Pop artist Ray “Tattooed Boy” Scarborough is a San Antonio fixture — from Spurs stars to Alamo City landmarks, his puro artwork captures all the SA feels.
@artbymoogs
Mary Margaret Johnson uses cyanotype printing to make one-of-a-kind clothes.
@fly_like_a_fox
Artist and Rojo Gallery owner Hilary Rochow’s nature-inspired ink and clay works give a detailed look at various fauna and flora.
@lunchroomanxiety
Bronte Treat puts a new twist on an old tradition with chain stitch embroidered clothing, accessories and more.
@angelafoxart
Angela Fox’s paintings often feature women, cats and other animals rendered in a surrealist style with bright, punchy colors.
@rikkiannevk
Rikkianne Van Kirk’s minimalist drawings have an added layer of history — she inks them on antique paper.
@acidwinzip
In addition to running Not For You Gallery, Ursula Zavala makes playful and bitingly irreverent multimedia and digital art.
@jackandbec
Popular art duo Jac & Bec makes feminist, body positive art and wearables.
@swerv_o_harold
Fans of Swerv O Harold's art should also check out his clothing line The Orange Noir and his art gallery NOM-MOC-NI.
@foxsar
Sarah Fox works in a variety of mediums to produce artworks that often showcase elements of nature, myth, sexuality and femininity.
@blackmoonprint
Zane Thomas produces old school comic-style screen prints and multimedia art as Black Moon Print.
@jefwheel
Whether he’s drawing, making collages or painting found ceramics, Jeff Wheeler’s style is uniquely his own.
