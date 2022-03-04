Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 04, 2022

28 San Antonio artists and makers you should be following on Instagram right now 

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio has a vibrant art scene — as evidenced by the full slate of monthly exhibitions at First Friday and Second Saturday. But you don't have to go all the way downtown to enjoy those artists' work or handcrafted wares from local makers.

If you want to get a daily dose of puro San Antonio creativity right on your phone, look no further than Instagram. To that end, we rounded up 28 Alamo City artists and makers that you should give a follow.
@tattooedboy123
Pop artist Ray “Tattooed Boy” Scarborough is a San Antonio fixture — from Spurs stars to Alamo City landmarks, his puro artwork captures all the SA feels.
Photo via Instagram / tattooedboy123
@artbymoogs
Mary Margaret Johnson uses cyanotype printing to make one-of-a-kind clothes.
Photo via Instagram / artbymoogs
@arte_de_coco
Connie Chapa serves up alternative pinup naughtiness.
Photo via Instagram / arte_de_coco
@fly_like_a_fox
Artist and Rojo Gallery owner Hilary Rochow’s nature-inspired ink and clay works give a detailed look at various fauna and flora.
Photo via Instagram / fly_like_a_fox
@lunchroomanxiety
Bronte Treat puts a new twist on an old tradition with chain stitch embroidered clothing, accessories and more.
Photo via Instagram / lunchroomanxiety
@angelafoxart
Angela Fox’s paintings often feature women, cats and other animals rendered in a surrealist style with bright, punchy colors.
Photo via Instagram / angelafoxart
@rikkiannevk
Rikkianne Van Kirk’s minimalist drawings have an added layer of history — she inks them on antique paper.
Photo via Instagram / rikkiannevk
@andykillustration
Andy K’s neon-infused art and comics have a psychedelic flair.
Photo via Instagram / andykillustration
@coyotebonespress
Keri Miki-Lani Schroeder makes mind-bending art books under the imprint Coyote Bones Press.
Photo via Instagram / coyotebonespress
@breakfastfriend
Bárbara Miñarro gives reclaimed purses new life
Photo via Instagram / breakfastfriend
@acidwinzip
In addition to running Not For You Gallery, Ursula Zavala makes playful and bitingly irreverent multimedia and digital art.
Photo via Instagram / acidwinzip
@cassidy.fritts
Cassidy Fritts’ murals and illustrations use bold fonts and innovative geometry.
Photo via Instagram / cassidy.fritts
@jackandbec
Popular art duo Jac & Bec makes feminist, body positive art and wearables.
Photo via Instagram / jackandbec
@elysecano_ceramics
Elyse Cano Brown's beautiful — and useful! — ceramics often have a South Texas twist.
Photo via Instagram / elysecano_ceramics
@jenniferlingdatchuk
Multimedia artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk often uses ceramic and hair in her work.
Photo via Instagram / jenniferlingdatchuk
@swerv_o_harold
Fans of Swerv O Harold's art should also check out his clothing line The Orange Noir and his art gallery NOM-MOC-NI.
Photo via Instagram / swerv_o_harold
@swordfishislands
Jacob Hurst publishes award-winning tabletop role-playing games under the imprint Swordfish Islands.
Photo via Instagram / swordfishislands
@foxsar
Sarah Fox works in a variety of mediums to produce artworks that often showcase elements of nature, myth, sexuality and femininity.
Photo via Instagram / foxsar
@alles.klar.aesthetic
Multimedia artist Danielle Becknell often works with ceramics, but also branches out other mediums like textiles and glass.
Photo via Instagram / alles.klar.aesthetic
@blackmoonprint
Zane Thomas produces old school comic-style screen prints and multimedia art as Black Moon Print.
Photo via Instagram / blackmoonprint
@manola_and_maria
Sisters Manola and Maria make vibrant screen prints together.
Photo via Instagram / manola_and_maria
@jefwheel
Whether he’s drawing, making collages or painting found ceramics, Jeff Wheeler’s style is uniquely his own.
Photo via Instagram / jefwheel
@smoglasstx
Glassblower Adam Smo makes drinkware, pipes and neon signs.
Photo via Instagram / smoglasstx
@meechiceramics
Meechi Ceramics creates evocative, minimalist pottery.
Photo via Instagram / meechiceramics
@acrylicpretzel
Itzel Vilches uses a variety of printmaking techniques ini her art.
Photo via Instagram / acrylicpretzel
@captain_toosh_art
Cassandra Dunn Vertiz’s dark and sultry art has a touch of cuteness.
Photo via Instagram / captain_toosh_art
@dragonstarart
Starla Friend makes adorable ceramic animal figurines.
Photo via Instagram / dragonstarart
@eckanko_art
E. C. Kanko paints animal and pet portraits.
Photo via Instagram / eckanko_art
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, artists, makers, Instagram, social media, support local artists, artists to follow, makers to follow, San Antonio artists, San Antonio makers, smoglasstx, Adam Smo, swordfishislands, Jacob Hurst, Swordfish Islands, alles.klar.aesthetic, Danielle Becknell, andykillustration, Andy K, tattooedboy123, Tattooed Boy, Ray Tattooed Boy Scarborough, angelafoxart, Angela Fox, jenniferlingdatchuk, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, fly_like_a_fox, Hilary Rochow, rikkiannevk, Rikkianne Van Kirk, foxsar, Sarah Fox, artbymoogs, Mary Margaret Johnson, jefwheel, Jeff Wheeler, coyotebonespress, Keri Miki-Lani Schroeder, Coyote Bones Press, cassidy.fritts, Cassidy Fritts, lunchroomanxiety, Bronte Treat, breakfastfriend, Barbara Minarro, acidwinzip, Ursula Zavala, swerv_o_harold, Swerv O Harold, arte_de_coco, Connie Chapa, elysecano_ceramics, Elyse Cano Brown, Manola and Maria, manola_and_maria, blackmoonprint, Black Moon Print, Zane Thomas, Jack and Bec, jackandbec, meechiceramics, Meechi Ceramics, acrylicpretzel, Itzel Vilches, dragonstarart, Dragon Star Art, Starla Friend, captain_toosh_art, Cassandra Dunn Vertiz, eckanko_art, E.C. Kanko, clothing, accessories, ceramics, merch, screenprints, painting, illustration, multimedia art, books, role-playing games, glass blowing, puro

