29 San Antonio restaurants and bars we said goodbye to in 2020 

Bite’s menu was always colorful and unique, and you could rarely get a table for a large group at brunch because the place was packed. Fans were shocked when chef Lisa Astorga announced in January that the bistro's lease was up and the colorful spot would have to close. Astorga hopes to reincarnate her themed brunches, over-the-top Bloody Marys and her signature flair in another venue in the future.Photo via Instagram / biterestaurantsa