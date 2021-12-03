30 essential places to buy your holiday tamales in San Antonio

Nothing says "Christmas in San Antonio" quite like the smell of masa wafting through the air.



The little, husk-wrapped packets of heaven are now available for holiday noshing at countless tamaleras around town, so best stock up for every party and gathering you can.



We scoured review sites and social media to find the most popular and puro spots to sate your craving. From pork to veggie and from sweet to heat, get ready for a ride through Tamale Town.