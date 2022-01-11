Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 11, 2022

5th Annual Texas Whiskey Festival scheduled for May 13-14, and tickets are now on sale 

San Antonians who love Texas-made booze can now plan for the 5th Annual Texas Whiskey Festival, which will take place May 13-14 at the picturesque Star Hill Ranch, just outside Austin.

The two-day affair will include a seated event on Friday, May 13, featuring select Lone Star State distillers showcasing their rare and unique high-end concoctions.



Saturday will feature a traditional festival-style setup, where attendees mix, mingle and sample from bevy of Texas whiskey purveyors and food vendors. As that day's tastings wind down, dueling pianos will fire up a booze-fueled party to closing the weekend.

Distillers lined up for the gathering include Devils River Whiskey, Silver Star Spirits, Ranger Creek Distilling, Still Austin and 1876 Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Tickets start at $89 for general admission to the Saturday event and cap out at $215 for access to both days. The fest is also offering a $20 designated driver ticket, which gives the wearer access to food and music on Saturday as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are available at the fest's website.

