5th Annual Texas Whiskey Festival scheduled for May 13-14, and tickets are now on sale 

The fifth annual Texas Whiskey Festival is set to take place May 13-14, 2022 at the picturesque Star Hill Ranch.

San Antonians who love Texas-made booze can now plan for the 5th Annual Texas Whiskey Festival, which will take place May 13-14 at the picturesque Star Hill Ranch, just outside Austin.The two-day affair will include a seated event on Friday, May 13, featuring select Lone Star State distillers showcasing their rare and unique high-end concoctions.Saturday will feature a traditional festival-style setup, where attendees mix, mingle and sample from bevy of Texas whiskey purveyors and food vendors. As that day's tastings wind down, dueling pianos will fire up a booze-fueled party to closing the weekend.Distillers lined up for the gathering include Devils River Whiskey, Silver Star Spirits, Ranger Creek Distilling, Still Austin and 1876 Straight Bourbon Whiskey.Tickets start at $89 for general admission to the Saturday event and cap out at $215 for access to both days. The fest is also offering a $20 designated driver ticket, which gives the wearer access to food and music on Saturday as well as non-alcoholic beverages.Tickets are available at the fest's website