Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 28, 2021

9 out of 10 Texas voters support some form of marijuana legalization, new survey shows

Posted By on Mon, Jun 28, 2021 at 7:54 AM

In the poll, 60% of Texas voters said they support some level of legalization of marijuana for recreational use. - MICHAEL FISCHER / PIXELS
  • Michael Fischer / Pixels
  • In the poll, 60% of Texas voters said they support some level of legalization of marijuana for recreational use.
Almost nine out of ten Texas voters think marijuana should be legal in some capacity, according to a new statewide poll.

Only 13% of voters said marijuana shouldn't be legal in any form, according to a survey released Friday by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune.



Of those surveyed, 27% said pot should be legal for medical purposes, while 31% believe small amounts should be legal for any type of use and another 29% believe any amount should be legal for any purpose.

Let's do the math: 60% of those polled think weed should be legal for some level of recreational use in the state.

Those findings appear to contradict the slow movement of cannabis reform in the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature. While 18 states have now legalized weed, Lone Star State lawmakers passed only a minor expansion of the state's compassionate use program during the recent session.

Support for some form of legalization is wide across party lines, according to the UT/Tribune poll, but its highest level of support is with voters between 18 and 29. Only 4% of that group are in favor of marijuana being outlawed under any situation, while 51% said weed should be legal in any amount for any reason.

The poll surveyed 1,200 registered voters via the Internet from June 10-21.

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Cannabis News »

Trending

On the Beat: San Antonio electronic musician ARK refuses to sit still
Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. Texas bill to study psychedelics as treatment for PTSD in veterans becomes law Read More

  2. Watered-down expansion of Texas’ medical marijuana program poised to become law Read More

  3. Poll: 1 in 3 Texans would look favorably on a politician who is open about marijuana use Read More

  4. Possible link between sleepy teens and increase in weed and alcohol use, study suggests Read More

  5. New Democratic organizing group Ground Game Texas makes marijuana legalization a key focus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation