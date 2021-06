9 out of 10 Texas voters support some form of marijuana legalization, new survey shows

Michael Fischer / Pixels

Almost nine out of ten Texas voters think marijuana should be legal in some capacity, according to a new statewide poll.Only 13% of voters said marijuana shouldn't be legal in any form, according to a survey released Friday by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune.Of those surveyed, 27% said pot should be legal for medical purposes, while 31% believe small amounts should be legal for any type of use and another 29% believe any amount should be legal for any purpose.Let's do the math: 60% of those polled think weed should be legal for some level of recreational use in the state.Those findings appear to contradict the slow movement of cannabis reform in the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature. While 18 states have now legalized weed, Lone Star State lawmakers passed only a minor expansion of the state's compassionate use program during the recent session.

Support for some form of legalization is wide across party lines, according to the UT/Tribune poll, but its highest level of support is with voters between 18 and 29. Only 4% of that group are in favor of marijuana being outlawed under any situation, while 51% said weed should be legal in any amount for any reason.



The poll surveyed 1,200 registered voters via the Internet from June 10-21.