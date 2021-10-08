Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 08, 2021

A 100-year-old San Antonio mansion that once held Visitation House Ministries is now for sale 

By San Antonio Current Staff
A pillared mansion that recently went on the market in San Antonio's Beacon Hill neighborhood looks fit for a railroad baron. Which makes it all the more remarkable that for the past 40 years, the 1910 property was occupied by Visitation House Ministries, which offers transitional housing for women and children experiencing homelessness.

The ministry is still in operation, although the two Sisters of the Incarnate Word who headed it are now too old to live in the same house with the women and children they assist, according to listing agent Jill Rogers Fitch, herself a volunteer with the ministry. The work is now handled out of a nearby home that serves as its headquarters plus a six-plex down the street that houses clients.

Which means Visitation House's original headquarters and living space is now on the market for $799,000. The beautifully maintained property includes six bedrooms, along with a pair of offices, a conference space and a separate entrance.

In addition to a second-floor deck, the home features an abundance of architectural woodwork common to San Antonio's stately homes of the early 20th century.

This home is listed by Jill Rogers Fitch with Nix Realty Company.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
