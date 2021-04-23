Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

April 23, 2021 Slideshows » News

A crazy solar-powered silo home with a rooftop deck is for sale in Southeast San Antonio 

By San Antonio Current Staff
To our knowledge, San Antonio doesn't have any underground missile silos, but an unusual home that hit the market in Southeast San Antonio sure looks like it could have been converted from one.

In reality, it was built in 2017 by an owner that had some unusual demands, including that his cylindrical, metal-clad pad be uber-secure from the outside, fire resistant and equipped with solar panels. According to the listing agent, the house's rooftop solar array provides roughly 70% of its power.

A spiral staircase curls up the side of the home, allowing access to a modern minimalist interior with two bedrooms and two baths. A rooftop deck and lounge area boasts impressive views of the 14 acres surrounding the one-of-a-kind hideaway.

The silo home and all its surrounding acreage recently went on the sales block for $669,900.

This home is listed by Agustin Devoto with Artex Realty LLC.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
