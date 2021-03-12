No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 12, 2021 Slideshows » News

A midcentury San Antonio home built for the owners of Karam's Mexican Restaurant is now for sale 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
Over its decades in business, San Antonio's Karam's Mexican Dining Room was known as much for its vibrant decor as its tasty tamales.

Little surprise then that the eatery's founding family opted for some serious style when they had architect Emmit Tuggle with O'Neil Ford's renowned firm design this property for them in 1962. The Mid-Century marvel is full of enough clean lines and sleek details it could be a set on Mad Men.

Now on the market for $525,000, the home has changed hands a few times since the Karams had it built. Fortunately, one recent set of owners undid prior attempts to "update" the four-bedroom, three-a-half-bath property and meticulously restored it to Mid-Century glory, according to the listing agent.

Those owners' attention to detail even went down to purchasing vintage push-button light switches on eBay so they could replace the modern ones installed over the years.

Let's pour a martini and take a look around.

This home is listed by Trent Boarnet with Keller Williams Heritage.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 37
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
This North San Antonio home comes with the ultimate outdoor kitchen and a 1,600-bottle wine cellar
San Antonio Current Staff31 images
A home for sale in King William has some of the most breathtaking woodwork in San Antonio
San Antonio Current Staff41 images
This King William home for sale is full of one-of-a-kind artistic touches
San Antonio Current Staff33 images
22 beautiful places to hike and bike in and around San Antonio
San Antonio Current Staff22 images
1/37
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio homes for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, Karam's Mexican Dining Room, Karam's, Karam family, Mid-Century Modern, 1960s homes, 1950s homes, time capsule homes, dream home, San Antonio architecture, Texas architecture, O'Neil Ford, Emmit Tuggle, Mad Men homes, Montecello Park, classic homes, beautiful homes

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B
Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Dig This! Unearthing the forgotten magic of San Antonio's '60s garage rock scene
A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences
Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B Read More

  2. San Antonio's CPS Energy sues ERCOT over 'excessive' and 'illegal' charges during storm Read More

  3. San Antonio police reform group asks FBI to investigate alleged harassment by SAPD officers Read More

  4. Appeals court puts San Antonio's paid sick leave ordinance on pause while legal battle continues Read More

  5. Texans 50 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15 Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation