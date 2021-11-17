Acclaimed San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño recovering after 15-hour surgery to remove tumor 

Scott Andrews

SA artist Jesse Treviño shows off a photo of his "Spirit of Healing" mural.

Revered San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño is recovering after a 15-hour surgery to remove a tumor in his jaw, according to social media posts from friends and family.

Celebrated for vivid paintings and murals depicting West Side life, Treviño is virtually synonymous with public art in San Antonio. His Spirit of Healing, depicting an angel watching over a young boy, spans the entire south wall of Santa Rosa Children's Hospital. His Veladora at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center uses colorful tile work to depict a towering vigil candle.

Treviño's accomplishments are all the more remarkable because he lost his original painting hand during the Vietnam War. Now in his mid-70s, the artist has nearly a dozen public art pieces scattered through the Alamo City, according to a recent Texas Public Radio report.

"He is in recovery at this time, but we are asking community members and friends to come together in prayer," Treviño's niece Claudio Treviño Garcia said in a post shared by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center on Facebook.

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., West Side activists and friends of Treviño will gather for a prayer vigil at his Veladora mural at the Guadalupe, 723 S. Brazos St., according to the post. The gathering is open to anyone who wants to show their support.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, retired WOAI-TV new anchor Randy Beamer, a friend of Treviño's, said the artist was conscious and able to speak to his sister. "[When] she told she loved him, he was able to say 'I love you more,'" Beamer added.

