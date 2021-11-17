Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 17, 2021 Arts » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Acclaimed San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño recovering after 15-hour surgery to remove tumor 

By
SA artist Jesse Treviño shows off a photo of his "Spirit of Healing" mural. - SCOTT ANDREWS
  • Scott Andrews
  • SA artist Jesse Treviño shows off a photo of his "Spirit of Healing" mural.

Revered San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño is recovering after a 15-hour surgery to remove a tumor in his jaw, according to social media posts from friends and family.

Celebrated for vivid paintings and murals depicting West Side life, Treviño is virtually synonymous with public art in San Antonio. His Spirit of Healing, depicting an angel watching over a young boy, spans the entire south wall of Santa Rosa Children's Hospital. His Veladora at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center uses colorful tile work to depict a towering vigil candle.

Treviño's accomplishments are all the more remarkable because he lost his original painting hand during the Vietnam War. Now in his mid-70s, the artist has nearly a dozen public art pieces scattered through the Alamo City, according to a recent Texas Public Radio report.

"He is in recovery at this time, but we are asking community members and friends to come together in prayer," Treviño's niece Claudio Treviño Garcia said in a post shared by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center on Facebook.

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., West Side activists and friends of Treviño will gather for a prayer vigil at his Veladora mural at the Guadalupe, 723 S. Brazos St., according to the post. The gathering is open to anyone who wants to show their support.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, retired WOAI-TV new anchor Randy Beamer, a friend of Treviño's, said the artist was conscious and able to speak to his sister. "[When] she told she loved him, he was able to say 'I love you more,'" Beamer added.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Most Popular

  1. Comedian Chelsea Handler adds San Antonio performance to her Vaccinated and Horny Tour Read More

  2. Breaking Bad: Comedian Daniel Sloss takes credit for helping end miserable relationships Read More

  3. Festive Christmas light display Lightscape debuts at San Antonio Botanical Garden this week Read More

  4. Impact San Antonio awards the East Side's Carver Center $100,000 to fund Mobile Arts Lab Read More

  5. Comedian Jo Koy brings stadium stand-up tour to San Antonio's AT&T Center Saturday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation