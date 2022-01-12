Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 12, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

After 3 month closure, San Antonio's Jerk Shack will reopen this weekend in Alamo Ranch area 

By
click to enlarge The Jerk Shack will reopen in San Antonio’s Alamo Ranch area Jan. 14. - JASON RISNER FOR JERK SHACK
  • Jason Risner for Jerk Shack
  • The Jerk Shack will reopen in San Antonio’s Alamo Ranch area Jan. 14.
Caribbean food fanatics can mark their calendars for a Friday, Jan. 14 reopening date for beloved San Antonio eatery Jerk Shack.

Jerk Shack’s original 117 Matyear St. location closed last September to let chef-owner Nicola Blaque, husband Cornelius Massey and executive chef Lionel “Butch” Blache focus on opening their brand new spot near SeaWorld.



The Alamo Ranch location features the same flavors as the original Jerk Shack, which opened in 2018, but will also offer beer and wine. The 2,200-square-foot space will offer dine-in service as well as a first for the company: a drive-thru for order pickup. Indoor dining will feature kiosk-style ordering.

The Jerk Shack’s Caribbean favorites — jerk tacos, jerk shrimp and grits, jerk wings and mac, steamed fish, braised oxtails and curry goat — have earned accolades, including being named one of the best U.S. restaurants by Eater and GQ. San Antonio Current readers voted it Best Caribbean Restaurant three years running.

Located at 10234 State Highway 151, the new location will serve most of Jerk Shack's menu favorites but also add items including fried chicken, pepper shrimp and fried green tomatoes.

The spot will begin its first service Friday at 1 p.m. Following the grand opening, it will operate Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The reopened Jerk Shack joins chef-owner Blaque’s Mi Roti, a casual Caribbean-style concept in Pearl’s Bottling Department, and a Jerk Shack scheduled to open at Hemisfair this summer.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lauded San Antonio chef Andrew Weissman hands over reins of Signature restaurant at La Cantera Read More

  2. North Carolina-based fried chicken chain Bojangles set to open San Antonio stores Read More

  3. Relocated San Antonio ramen shop Kimura reopening Tuesday north of downtown Read More

  4. 5th Annual Texas Whiskey Festival scheduled for May 13-14, and tickets are now on sale Read More

  5. Be Nice or Leave: Why diners should show understanding as restaurants face staffing issues Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation