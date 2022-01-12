After 3 month closure, San Antonio's Jerk Shack will reopen this weekend in Alamo Ranch area 

click to enlarge
Jason Risner for Jerk Shack
The Jerk Shack will reopen in San Antonio’s Alamo Ranch area Jan. 14.
Caribbean food fanatics can mark their calendars for a Friday, Jan. 14 reopening date for beloved San Antonio eatery Jerk Shack.
Jerk Shack’s original 117 Matyear St. location closed last September
to let chef-owner Nicola Blaque
, husband Cornelius Massey and executive chef Lionel “Butch” Blache focus on opening their brand new spot near SeaWorld.
The Alamo Ranch location features the same flavors as the original Jerk Shack, which opened in 2018
, but will also offer beer and wine. The 2,200-square-foot space will offer dine-in service as well as a first for the company: a drive-thru for order pickup. Indoor dining will feature kiosk-style ordering.
The Jerk Shack’s Caribbean favorites — jerk tacos, jerk shrimp and grits, jerk wings and mac, steamed fish, braised oxtails and curry goat — have earned accolades, including being named one of the best U.S. restaurants by Eater
and GQ
. San Antonio Current readers voted it
Best Caribbean Restaurant three years running.
Located at 10234 State Highway 151, the new location will serve most of Jerk Shack's menu favorites but also add items including fried chicken, pepper shrimp and fried green tomatoes.
The spot will begin its first service Friday at 1 p.m. Following the grand opening, it will operate Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The reopened Jerk Shack joins chef-owner Blaque’s Mi Roti
, a casual Caribbean-style concept in Pearl’s Bottling Department, and a Jerk Shack scheduled to open at Hemisfair this summer
.
