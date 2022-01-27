Alamo Heights ISD joins San Antonio's substitute teacher bidding war. Here's what districts pay. 

The district joins Boerne ISD, San Antonio ISD, North East ISD and Northside ISD in attempting to lure more subs as the pandemic thins their employee ranks.
San Antonio ISD is still, by and large, offering the best pay for substitute teachers. The district's pay starts at $120 for non-degreed applicants, $160 for those with college degrees and up to $225 a day for those with a teacher’s certification in a “critical area” such as math, science or English.
Those willing to teach 09ers' offspring and who hold 60-plus college credit hours get $130 a day, a 32% increase from the district’s previous pay rates. They get $165 daily if they teach for at least 10 consecutive days.
Boerne ISD voted to enact “emergency pay rates” for substitute teachers in light of the district’s severe staff shortage. Non-certified applicants will receive $120 a day, but certified teachers who sub 11 or more consecutive days can expect $185 a day.
Northside ISD publicly struggled with staffing issues as thousands of teachers and administrators called out of work following Christmas break. The district also recently reimplemented its mask mandate due to high COVID-19 infection rates. In response to the staff shortages, Northside ISD this month announced that applicants with college degrees could earn $120 to $140 a day, depending on the days they work, and that certified long-term substitute teachers could earn $150 a day.
North East ISD is offering $110 a day for substitute teachers with a degree, but for those willing to accept a “long-term” position, that pay can increase to $150. Those who work 20 days over a nine-week period can expect a one-time $100 bonus.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.