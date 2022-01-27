Alamo Heights ISD joins San Antonio's substitute teacher bidding war. Here's what districts pay. 

click to enlarge Twitter / @NISD

Students register for a new school year at Northside ISD.

Joining a bidding war by San Antonio-area school districts, Alamo Heights ISD voted last week to boost its pay rate for substitute teachers to an upper end of $165 per day, the Express-News reports

The district joins Boerne ISD, San Antonio ISD, North East ISD and Northside ISD in attempting to lure more subs as the pandemic thins their employee ranks.

But the district offering the best deal depends on whether aspiring subs have a college degree, are already certified to teach and how many days they’re willing to work.Here’s what you need to know about the Alamo City’s battle for substitute teachers:

San Antonio ISD:

San Antonio ISD is still, by and large, offering the best pay for substitute teachers. The district's pay starts at $120 for non-degreed applicants, $160 for those with college degrees and up to $225 a day for those with a teacher’s certification in a “critical area” such as math, science or English.

Alamo Heights ISD:

Those willing to teach 09ers' offspring and who hold 60-plus college credit hours get $130 a day, a 32% increase from the district’s previous pay rates. They get $165 daily if they teach for at least 10 consecutive days.

Boerne ISD:

Boerne ISD voted to enact “emergency pay rates” for substitute teachers in light of the district’s severe staff shortage. Non-certified applicants will receive $120 a day, but certified teachers who sub 11 or more consecutive days can expect $185 a day.

Northside ISD:

Northside ISD publicly struggled with staffing issues as thousands of teachers and administrators called out of work following Christmas break. The district also recently reimplemented its mask mandate due to high COVID-19 infection rates. In response to the staff shortages, Northside ISD this month announced that applicants with college degrees could earn $120 to $140 a day, depending on the days they work, and that certified long-term substitute teachers could earn $150 a day.

NorthEast ISD:

North East ISD is offering $110 a day for substitute teachers with a degree, but for those willing to accept a “long-term” position, that pay can increase to $150. Those who work 20 days over a nine-week period can expect a one-time $100 bonus.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

