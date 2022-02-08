Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 08, 2022

Antisemitic flyer campaign targets homes in San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood 

click to enlarge Routt Street was one of the Alamo Heights neighborhoods where residents reported finding antisemitic flyers, according to a local news report. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Routt Street was one of the Alamo Heights neighborhoods where residents reported finding antisemitic flyers, according to a local news report.
Alamo Heights residents on Sunday found themselves targeted by a nationwide flyer campaign claiming Jews are behind "every aspect of the Covid agenda," the Express-News reports.

The flyers, deposited in front yards of some Alamo Heights homes, appeared identical to ones left in North Side neighborhoods in October, according to the daily. Similar flyers, which feature the Star of David and a pentagram, have also appeared in Austin and Hays County and in multiple other states.



The leaflets appear to have been printed by the Goyim Defense League, which the Anti-Defamation League describes as a loose-knit group that spreads anti-Jewish, white supremacist and anti-science propaganda, the Express-News reports. The group's name and website are intended to mock the Anti-Defamation League.

Alamo Heights police told the daily the department received calls about the flyers but doesn't consider their distribution a crime since the slurs are constitutionally protected speech and don't include direct threats or intimidation.

Even so, the distribution of the leaflets comes amid a surge in antisemitic activity in Texas. The ADL's Southern Texas division, which includes San Antonio and Houston, recorded 11 incidents of antisemitism in its region during 2021 and has already received six reports this year, Houston TV station KTRK reports.

Late last year, an 18-year-old Texas man was hit with federal arson charges over allegations he lit a fire near the doors of Austin's Congregation Beth Israel synagogue that caused $25,000 in damage.

