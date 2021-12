Austin nightlife concept The Lucky Duck to open in downtown San Antonio next spring 

click image Instagram / theluckyduckatx

Austin's East Sixth Street bar The Lucky Duck will open its first SA outpost next spring.

Folks familiar with Austin nightlife scene may recognize a newcomer to San Antonio’s downtown area: The Lucky Duck.The Austin bar will open its first SA outpost next spring at 810 North Alamo St., news site MySA reports . That will put it in the vicinity of popular drinking establishments Roadmap Brewing, Bentley’s Beer Garden, La Roca and Tony's Siesta.The Lucky Duck's SA digs will be in a two-story, 6,000-square-foot building that previously housed an art studio, according to MySA.“Just like our Austin location, we've got lots of fun weekly and monthly events planned that we will be announcing as the opening date gets closer,” owner Michael Bajec told the news site. "We will have some great food options as well as an easily approachable cocktail list and local draft beers.”