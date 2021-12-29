Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 29, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Austin nightlife concept The Lucky Duck to open in downtown San Antonio next spring 

By
click image Austin's East Sixth Street bar The Lucky Duck will open its first SA outpost next spring. - INSTAGRAM / THELUCKYDUCKATX
  • Instagram / theluckyduckatx
  • Austin's East Sixth Street bar The Lucky Duck will open its first SA outpost next spring.
Folks familiar with Austin nightlife scene may recognize a newcomer to San Antonio’s downtown area: The Lucky Duck.

The Austin bar will open its first SA outpost next spring at 810 North Alamo St., news site MySA reports. That will put it in the vicinity of popular drinking establishments Roadmap Brewing, Bentley’s Beer Garden, La Roca and Tony's Siesta.



The Lucky Duck's SA digs will be in a two-story, 6,000-square-foot building that previously housed an art studio, according to MySA.

“Just like our Austin location, we've got lots of fun weekly and monthly events planned that we will be announcing as the opening date gets closer,” owner Michael Bajec told the news site. "We will have some great food options as well as an easily approachable cocktail list and local draft beers.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Massive indoor-outdoor beer garden Camp 1604 now open in Northwest San Antonio Read More

  2. New dance hall taking over San Antonio’s shuttered Cooter Browns eyes early 2022 opening Read More

  3. On Trend: These evolutions dominated the San Antonio bar and beverage scene in 2021 Read More

  4. San Antonio's South Park Mall to gain new Ojos Locos sports bar Read More

  5. Tex-Mex chain Chuy’s to open new suburban San Antonio location in New Braunfels Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation