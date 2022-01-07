Austin's 'You're My Butter Half' mural now sporting much less romantic sentiment 

click image
-
Instagram / dustywusty
-
East Austin’s "You're My Butter Half" mural was defaced earlier this week.
For nearly 10 years, East Austin’s "You're My Butter Half" mural has been the backdrop for many an Instagram pic
.
After recent defacement, it's still turning up on social media, but many are now photographing it for laughs. A new, NSFW message now takes center stage: “You’re My Butt Hole.”
Earlier this week, images of the vandalized mural began popping up on Twitter, Instagram and Reddit, drawing ire — and amusement. “This is the kind of quality vandalism we need,” Reddit user boyyhowdy quipped
.
John Rockwell, the original artist of the “Butter Half” mural, developed the piece for United Way for Greater Austin, which still receives proceeds from sales of "Butter Half" merch, San Antonio news site MySA reports
.
click image
-
Instagram / coffeeyed.dr.kim
-
The original version of the mural read,"You're My Butter Half."
Thankfully, Rockwell seems to have a pretty healthy sense of humor about the whole ordeal.
"I learned about the changes through a text message, actually," Rockwell told MySA. "My old boss, who sort of gate keeps all things 'Butter Half,' sent me a picture of the work in a text. My first reaction was 'Oh no!' but then I laughed out loud.”
It’s unclear just how long the cheeky modification will last, but Rockwell told MySA he doesn't expect it will be long before "Butter Half” is returned to its original state.
"I will not personally be doing any re-painting to the mural," he said, "but it will be touched up soon."
Folks looking to sate their inner Beavis and Butthead
can find the mural at the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Chicon Street on Austin's East Side.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.