Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 07, 2022 Arts » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Austin's 'You're My Butter Half' mural now sporting much less romantic sentiment 

By
click image East Austin’s "You're My Butter Half" mural was defaced earlier this week. - INSTAGRAM / DUSTYWUSTY
  • Instagram / dustywusty
  • East Austin’s "You're My Butter Half" mural was defaced earlier this week.
For nearly 10 years, East Austin’s "You're My Butter Half" mural has been the backdrop for many an Instagram pic.

After recent defacement, it's still turning up on social media, but many are now photographing it for laughs. A new, NSFW message now takes center stage: “You’re My Butt Hole.”



Earlier this week, images of the vandalized mural began popping up on Twitter, Instagram and Reddit, drawing ire — and amusement. “This is the kind of quality vandalism we need,” Reddit user boyyhowdy quipped.

John Rockwell, the original artist of the “Butter Half” mural, developed the piece for United Way for Greater Austin, which still receives proceeds from sales of "Butter Half" merch, San Antonio news site MySA reports.

click image The original version of the mural read,"You're My Butter Half." - INSTAGRAM / COFFEEYED.DR.KIM
  • Instagram / coffeeyed.dr.kim
  • The original version of the mural read,"You're My Butter Half."
Thankfully, Rockwell seems to have a pretty healthy sense of humor about the whole ordeal.

"I learned about the changes through a text message, actually," Rockwell told MySA. "My old boss, who sort of gate keeps all things 'Butter Half,' sent me a picture of the work in a text. My first reaction was 'Oh no!' but then I laughed out loud.”

It’s unclear just how long the cheeky modification will last, but Rockwell told MySA he doesn't expect it will be long before "Butter Half” is returned to its original state.

"I will not personally be doing any re-painting to the mural," he said, "but it will be touched up soon."

Folks looking to sate their inner Beavis and Butthead can find the mural at the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Chicon Street on Austin's East Side.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Most Popular

  1. Super Bowl LVI could be latest California resident to relocate to Texas Read More

  2. Artpace temporarily closes due to rising COVID-19 cases in San Antonio Read More

  3. San Antonio Museum of Art and Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson to host online poetry reading next week Read More

  4. San Antonio's Ada Vox comes in second in finale of singing drag queen show Queen of the Universe Read More

  5. Rink Reels film series to feature Disney classic The Mighty Ducks at San Antonio's Travis Park Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation