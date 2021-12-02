Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 02, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Babe’s Old Fashioned Food has opened a sixth location, this one in Northeast San Antonio 

By
click image Babe's Old Fashioned Food has opened a new location on the city’s northeast side. - INSTAGRAM / BABESOLDFASHIONEDFOOD
  • Instagram / babesoldfashionedfood
  • Babe's Old Fashioned Food has opened a new location on the city’s northeast side.
Burger haven Babe’s Old Fashioned Food is now slinging its rib-sticking fare in Northeast San Antonio.

Babe's began serving burgers, fried chicken and pizza last week at 12020 O'Connor Road, its sixth and newest location. San Antonio-based mini-chain got its start in 1987.



The new restaurant, which offers both dine-in and takeout service, includes a bar, multiple flat screen TVs and a jukebox. It's open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Italian staple Guillermo opens new Pearl-area location Read More

  2. Naco Mexican Eatery owners announce opening date for new brick and mortar spot Naco 210 Read More

  3. San Antonio's Künstler Brewing will open second location at Hemisfair next summer Read More

  4. San Antonio’s SoHill Café reopens after months being shuttered Read More

  5. Downtown San Antonio’s Alamo Plaza to gain arcade bar Be Kind & Rewind in the spring Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation