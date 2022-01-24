Bad Bunny hopping into San Antonio's Alamodome this September 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny is coming to San Antonio in September as part of his Worlds Hottest Tour.

Bad Bunny broke the hearts of San Antonio reggaetón fans when he left the Alamo City off the tour dates he announced last April.But perhaps the Puerto Rican superstar heard our cries, since he revealed Monday that he's including SA is his 29-date Worlds Hottest Tour.

As part of the international jaunt, Billboard's 2021 top-selling Latin artist will perform at the Alamodome Wednesday, Sept. 7. Also on the itinerary are stops Thursday, Sept. 1 at Minute Maid Park in Houston and at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Friday, Sept. 9.

Tickets are available at online and with presale starting at noon Wednesday, Jan. 26. Tickets for the general public will be available at noon Friday, Jan. 28.



Fans who want to see “La Canción” or “Que Pretendes” in person may want to jump fast. Bad Bunny’s Ultimo Tour del Mundo, which starts next month, sold out in record time.



Prices unavailable, Thursday, Sept. 7, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

