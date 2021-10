Bar America owner to open dog-friendly beer garden in Northwest San Antonio 

click image Instagram / baramerica_satx

Construction on Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden, on San Antonio's Northwest side, will begin next year.

The owner of Southtown drinkery Bar America plans to open Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden, a new canine-friendly concept near USAA Headquarters, news site MySA reports Construction on the 24,532-square-foot beer garden — which will feature sand volleyball courts, a food truck area and a dog park with two runs — is expected to start early next year, Bar America owner Brian Correa told the news site.“I realized that there are currently a lot of dog-friendly places in San Antonio, but only one or maybe two businesses or beer gardens that are really dedicated to dogs. So began the design phase of Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden," Correa told mySA. "I wanted to ensure that families, friends and young professionals in San Antonio know that this is their place to come play and hang out with their dogs."Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden will be located at 4302 Hyatt Place Dr., at the corner between Huebner and Wurzbach roads, .