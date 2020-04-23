Best CBD Oil Brands 2020 – Real Companies & Products

click to enlarge
There are few health supplements as popular these days as CBD.
CBD is short for cannabidiol — one of the active ingredients in the hemp plant. It’s the primary constituent responsible for the anti-inflammatory
, analgesic (painkilling
), and anti-anxiety
benefits of the cannabis plant. It’s completely non-psychoactive and has an incredibly high degree of safety.
A lot of people have started taking CBD oil as an alternative for some of the harsher pharmaceutical options — many of which bring risky side effects or the potential for addiction.
If you’re reaching for a bottle of CBD, make sure to look for a reputable brand and avoid the many fly-by-night companies littering the CBD industry. Choosing a poor-quality CBD oil can mean the difference between finding relief, or coming to believe CBD oil is snake oil.
To save you the disappointment of wasting your money on impotent CBD oil, here’s a list of the best CBD oil brands on the market in 2020.
Our Top-Rated CBD Oil Recommendations
1. Royal CBD Oil - Editor’s Pick
Royal CBD has made the top of our list for two reasons:
- Royal CBD oils are very high value for your money (high cost to potency and cost to quality ratios)
- Royal CBD is one of the few companies to maintain rigorous third-party testing and corporate transparency
All Royal CBD
products are made from the same high-quality full-spectrum hemp extract but come in a few different strengths and flavors.
Royal CBD oil strength options:
Royal CBD oil flavor options:
- Low potency — 250 mg per bottle
- Medium Potency — 500 mg per bottle
- High potency — 1000 mg per bottle
- Ultra-High potency — 2500 mg per bottle
- Peppermint
- Vanilla
- Berry
- Unflavored (Natural Hemp Flavor)
These oils are well-respected in the CBD space, as seen by the high volume of positive reviews. Just search the company name and you’ll find pages of results featuring positive reviews about this brand. Weed News
, Daily CBD
, WeBeHigh
, HMHB
, Teen Wire
, CFAH
, and even Observer
have named Royal CBD the best CBD oil money can buy in 2020.
We recommend the 1000 mg
option for anybody just starting out — it offers excellent value at a competitive price. For people who need higher doses of CBD, or want to get the best value for their money possible, the 2500 mg
bottle is the best option hands-down. If you prefer a different administration, Royal CBD’s gummies
, capsules
, and cream
are worth a look.
2. Gold Bee CBD Oil - Runner Up
Gold Bee
is a smaller company than Royal CBD but is continuing to grow at an exponential rate. The CBD oils produced by this company are some of the highest quality we’ve seen, yet the price remains highly competitive — well within the industry average.
What sets Gold Bee apart from the competition is their strong attention to what may seem like insignificant details. It's these small details that add up to leave a big impact on the final quality of the oil.
The company uses an innovative slow-diffusion extraction process which requires small batch sizes. This has the downside of making their products hard to come by sometimes as the company struggles to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for their products — but it yields an incredible final product.
You can immediately taste the potent concentration of hemp-derived terpenes and cannabinoids in this oil — a clear indicator of quality.
For those who don’t like the flavor of hemp, Gold Bee also makes a honey-flavored option that does a great job at cutting out the natural “hempy” flavor of premium CBD oils.
Gold Bee CBD oil strength options:
Gold Bee CBD oil flavor options:
- Low potency — 300 mg per bottle
- Medium potency — 600 mg per bottle
- High potency — 1200 mg per bottle
3. Nuleaf Naturals
- Unflavored (natural hemp flavor)
- Honey-flavored (using Gold Bees organic honey)
Nuleaf Naturals is the third on our list because they too make some top-notch full-spectrum hemp extracts.
The only problem with this company — and it’s only a slight problem — is that there is only one potency option available and no flavors.
This company was one of the first to enter the CBD scene, yet their product line has not been changed since its inception.
With that said, the oil Nuleaf Naturals is using is some of the best in North America. It has a strong hempy flavor, which is a sign the oil contains a range of terpenes and other phytochemicals.
To further prove the potency of these oils, a sample of every batch is sent to a third-party lab for testing. We had a look through some of these recent tests and there was nothing that stood out. These oils appear to contain the same range of cannabinoids and terpenes as advertised, and there are no traceable amounts of contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, or residual solvents.
Nuleaf Naturals CBD oil strength:
Summary: What CBD Oil Should I Buy?
- 48 mg per milliliter of oil (different bottle sizes available)
Choosing the best CBD oil isn’t as easy as it sounds. There are actually a lot of different brands to sift through, each claiming their bottle of CBD oil is the best. They can’t all be correct.
In fact, there are a surprising number of CBD companies offering very low-quality products. You should apply the recent advice of the CDC and remain at least 6 feet away from these oils at all times.
While it isn’t that difficult to screen a CBD oil brand before you buy (by looking at third-party tests, emailing customer service for details on hemp source, and reading reviews), this is time-consuming and can get quite frustrating.
This is why we’ve put together this list of our top-three CBD oil brands on the market. All three of these brands test their product through independent labs, offer money-back guarantees, and have a solid track-record of providing top-notch CBD oils.