Broadway in San Antonio's 2022-2023 lineup will include Aladdin, Hadestown, Hairspray and more 

Disney's Aladdin
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
San Antonio's Majestic Theatre will host eight performances as part of Broadway in San Antonio's 2022-2023 lineup.
, Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown
and Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird
are among the productions that will be part of Broadway in San Antonio's 2022-2023 line-up at the Majestic Theatre.
The annual show series also will feature the Alamo City premieres of Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations
and family favorite Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical
.
Movie-inspired musicals Pretty Woman
and Hairspray
plus a performance celebrating the 25th anniversary of Irish music and dance show Riverdance
are also part of the upcoming season at the Majestic.
The full lineup includes:
- Hadestown, Sept. 13-18, 2022
- Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, Oct. 11-16, 2022 Dr. Seuss'
- How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical, Nov. 29-Dec. 4
- Pretty Woman: The Musical, Jan. 10-15, 2023
- Disney's Aladdin, Feb. 7-12, 2023
- Hairspray, March 7-12, 2023
- Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, May 2-7, 2023
- Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, June 9-11, 2023
Theater buffs interested in $295 season passes can join a waiting list by visiting the Broadway in San Antonio website.
Those interested in attending individual performances will need to wait until ticket sales are announced for their specific show.
$295 for season-passes, Sept. 13, 2022-June 11, 2023, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5967, sanantonio.broadway.com
.
