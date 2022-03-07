Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 07, 2022

Broadway in San Antonio's 2022-2023 lineup will include Aladdin, Hadestown, Hairspray and more 

By
click to enlarge San Antonio's Majestic Theatre will host eight performances as part of Broadway in San Antonio's 2022-2023 lineup. - COURTESY PHOTO / MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
  • San Antonio's Majestic Theatre will host eight performances as part of Broadway in San Antonio's 2022-2023 lineup.
Disney's Aladdin, Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown and Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird are among the productions that will be part of Broadway in San Antonio's 2022-2023 line-up at the Majestic Theatre.

The annual show series also will feature the Alamo City premieres of Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations and family favorite Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical.



Movie-inspired musicals Pretty Woman and Hairspray plus a performance celebrating the 25th anniversary of Irish music and dance show Riverdance are also part of the upcoming season at the Majestic.

The full lineup includes:
  • Hadestown, Sept. 13-18, 2022
  • Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, Oct. 11-16, 2022 Dr. Seuss'
  • How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical, Nov. 29-Dec. 4
  • Pretty Woman: The Musical, Jan. 10-15, 2023
  • Disney's Aladdin, Feb. 7-12, 2023
  • Hairspray, March 7-12, 2023
  • Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, May 2-7, 2023
  • Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, June 9-11, 2023
Theater buffs interested in $295 season passes can join a waiting list by visiting the Broadway in San Antonio website. Those interested in attending individual performances will need to wait until ticket sales are announced for their specific show.

$295 for season-passes, Sept. 13, 2022-June 11, 2023, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5967, sanantonio.broadway.com.

