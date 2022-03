Broadway in San Antonio's 2022-2023 lineup will include Aladdin, Hadestown, Hairspray and more 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre

, Tony Award-winning musicalandare among the productions that will be part of Broadway in San Antonio's 2022-2023 line-up at the Majestic Theatre.The annual show series also will feature the Alamo City premieres ofand family favorite Dr. Seuss'Movie-inspired musicalsandplus a performance celebrating the 25th anniversary of Irish music and dance showare also part of the upcoming season at the Majestic.The full lineup includes:Theater buffs interested in $295 season passes can join a waiting list by visiting the Broadway in San Antonio website. Those interested in attending individual performances will need to wait until ticket sales are announced for their specific show.