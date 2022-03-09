Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 09, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Castroville police chief resigns following accusations he repeatedly used N-word during investigation 

By
click to enlarge Castroville City Hall - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • Google Street View
  • Castroville City Hall
The police chief of Castroville, 30 miles west of San Antonio, has resigned after being accused of repeatedly using the N-word on camera during a murder investigation, KSAT reports.

Castroville City Council accepted Chief Brian Jackson's resignation Tuesday, according to the station. The move comes after council members voted to place Jackson on administrative leave last month over his alleged use of the racial slur.



The city began its scrutiny of Jackson after Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown told officials that a body camera worn by one of his deputies picked up the chief using the epithet at least three times, according to an earlier KSAT report.

In a statement released last month, Castroville Mayor Darrin Schroeder promised a thorough investigation of the incident, adding that criminal justice "cannot be shaped by biased policing and unfair judicial precedents, including attitudes and actions that are rooted in racism and other forms of discrimination."

After Jackson's resignation, Schroeder described the former chief as a "flawed but good man," according to KSAT's latest story.

Located 30 miles west of San Antonio, Castroville has a population of just 3,000. The historic town settled by Alsatian immigrants is a popular spot for day excursions.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio police arrest officer over patrol vehicle found abandoned on train tracks Read More

  2. San Antonio private high school ranked as one of the 10 best in Texas Read More

  3. San Antonio hires Austin's 'Noise Whisperer' to find middle ground on revisions to noise ordinance Read More

  4. Investigators doubt San Antonio police officer's story about cruiser found abandoned on train tracks Read More

  5. Oil tycoon Kelcy Warren sues Beto O’Rourke alleging defamation over power grid criticism Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation