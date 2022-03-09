Castroville police chief resigns following accusations he repeatedly used N-word during investigation 

click to enlarge
The police chief of Castroville, 30 miles west of San Antonio, has resigned after being accused of repeatedly using the N-word on camera during a murder investigation, KSAT reports
.
Castroville City Council accepted Chief Brian Jackson's resignation Tuesday, according to the station. The move comes after council members voted to place Jackson on administrative leave last month over his alleged use of the racial slur.
The city began its scrutiny of Jackson after Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown told officials that a body camera worn by one of his deputies picked up the chief using the epithet at least three times, according to an earlier KSAT report
.
In a statement released last month, Castroville Mayor Darrin Schroeder promised a thorough investigation of the incident, adding that criminal justice "cannot be shaped by biased policing and unfair judicial precedents, including attitudes and actions that are rooted in racism and other forms of discrimination."
After Jackson's resignation, Schroeder described the former chief as a "flawed but good man," according to KSAT's latest story.
Located 30 miles west of San Antonio, Castroville has a population of just 3,000. The historic town settled by Alsatian immigrants is a popular spot for day excursions.
