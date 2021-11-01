Cincinnati chains to hit San Antonio with boozy ice cream, sushi burritos next spring 

click image
-
Instagram / roll_on_in
-
Cincinnati-based sushi burrito spot Roll On In will share a location with Buzzed Bull Creamery at a space along Loop 1604 and Redland Road.
San Antonio is set to gain a new eatery boasting boozy ice cream and sushi burritos, thanks to two concepts hailing from Cincinnati, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
Alcoholic ice cream and milkshake joint Buzzed Bull Creamery
and sushi burrito spot Roll On In
will share one location at a new retail development along Loop 1604 and Redland Road, the Biz Journal
reports.
Buzzed Bull Creamery’s boozy, liquid nitrogen-frozen treats can be customized with toppings and mix-ins such as candies, brownie bites and nuts. The creamery’s handcrafted, alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes start at 5% ABV, and for the indecisive — of just the adventurous — the shop offers tasting flights of rotating monthly flavors.
Roll On In’s rice-based bowls, salads, and sushi burritos can be made with seaweed or soy wraps. Possible toppings include raw ingredients — think salmon and tuna — as well as cooked accoutrements including salmon, shrimp, chicken, steak, crab and tofu.
Local franchisee Jessica Franta will own and operate the two brands with her husband Dane. The couple told the SABJ
they are also eyeing a potential second location for the two concepts in San Antonio, possibly on the West Side.
A joint Roll On In and Buzzed Bull shop in June opened in McKinney, near Dallas-Fort Worth, and additional Buzzed Bull locations — sans the Roll On In addition — are planned in Weslaco and Fort Worth.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.