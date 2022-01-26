City of San Antonio to give away more than 2,000 fruit and nut trees at events scheduled through March 

click image Facebook / San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department

San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department's new tree mascot, Parker, will make its debut at Jammin' Jams.

Those looking to put down roots in the Alamo City now have help in doing so.The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is staging four "Jammin' Jams" tree adoptions this spring, giving away free fruit and nut trees to local residents who want to test their green thumbs.The first will take place Saturday, Jan. 29 at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors to the drive-thru event will be able to select between apple, apricot, avocado, orange, peach and pecan trees to take home.Next is a Saturday, Feb. 12 walk-up event at Monterrey Park, south of downtown.There will also be two more drive-thru giveaways on March 5 and 26, staged in Texas A&M University San Antonio’s Parking Lot B and the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, respectively. Like his weekend's tree adoptions, the others run 8 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last.Trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and species will vary by event. Free trees are limited to one per car at drive-thru events and one per household at the Feb. 12 walk-up adoption.Texas A&M University San Antonio is located at One University Way and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex is located at 200 Noblewood Dr. Monterrey Park is located at 5909 W. Commerce St.