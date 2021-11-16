Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 16, 2021 Arts

Comedian Chelsea Handler adds San Antonio performance to her Vaccinated and Horny Tour 

By
Chelsea Handler recently added 24 dates to her Vaccinated and Horny Tour. - TWITTER / @CHELSEAHANDLER
Stand-up comedian, talk show host and author Chelsea Handler will hit San Antonio next spring as part of her Vaccinated And Horny Tour.

Handler announced a Saturday, May 14 date at the Majestic Theatre as one of 24 additional performances added to the tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m.



The comedian hosted the late-night talk show Chelsea Lately on E! for a seven-year run that ended in 2014. She also helmed the documentary series Chelsea Does and the talk show Chelsea for Netflix, and has authored a string of best-selling books.

Handler's most recent standup special Evolution dropped last year on streaming service HBO Max.

Ticket prices unavailable, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

