Court orders San Antonio Dairy Queen operator to pay $358,000 in back wages to its managers 

click to enlarge
-
Flickr Creative Commons / Brian Turner
-
Federal regulators said a San Antonio-based operator of Dairy Queen franchises underpaid its managers.
Under a federal court order
, the operator of 19 San Antonio-area Dairy Queen franchises must cough up $358,200 in wages and interest it failed to pay to 31 of its managers, the U.S. Department of Labor said Monday.
The Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division recovered the money from R&S Dairy Queens Inc. for managers who received less than the required minimum salary set by the Fair Labor Standards Act, agency officials said. Under that law, the workers were entitled to the minimum wage for every hour worked plus overtime when they put in more than 40 hours a week.
R&S officials were unavailable for immediate comment.
The company's Dairy Queen franchises employ 350 people, according to the Labor Department.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio affirmed regulators' findings in a consent judgment and issued an injunction prohibiting R&S from future violations of wage provisions, according to the Labor Department.
“Employers cannot avoid overtime requirements by simply giving an employee a title and paying them a salary,” DOL Wage and Hour District Director Cynthia Ramos said in a written statement. “Most employees — even those paid a fixed salary or flat amount per day or shift — are entitled to overtime unless specific FLSA requirements are met. We encourage other employers to review their pay practices, and to contact us with questions to avoid similar violations.”
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.