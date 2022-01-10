Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 10, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Detroit-style pizza chain Via 313 to open first San Antonio location this spring 

By
click image Via 313 will open its first San Antonio location in late March. - INSTAGRAM / VIA313
  • Instagram / via313
  • Via 313 will open its first San Antonio location in late March.
Austin-based pizza chain Via 313 will bring its Motor City-inspired take on pizza to the Alamo City this spring, the Express-News reports.

Via 313 will open its first SA location in late March at 8435 Wurzbach Road in the city’s Medical Center area, the daily reports.



For those unfamiliar, Detroit-style pizza features a square shape and deep-dish base, piled with cheese and other toppings — but not tomato sauce. It's baked until the edges are crispy, and once out of the oven, the sauce is finally ladled on.

Via 313 will also offer salads, appetizers and desserts, along with “bar-style pizzas,” which feature extra-thin and crispy round crusts.

The company started in 2011 with a single food trailer, but the Express-News reports it's since grown into three restaurants and two trailers in Austin, along with a store in Utah.

