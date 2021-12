Dior the latest brand to 'indefinitely' drop rapper Travis Scott following Astroworld tragedy 

click to enlarge Instagram / travisscott

Travis Scott was one of the top-billed performers at the Astroworld music festival that turned deadly.

Two weeks after Anheuser-Busch put the kibosh on Travis Scott’s Cacti line of hard seltzers, luxury brand Dior has postponed a collaboration with the rapper, fashion news site WWD reported Tuesday Dior announced the indefinite halt nearly two months after Houston's Nov. 5 Astroworld music festival featuring the hip-hop star turned deadly. Ten people died and hundreds more claim they were injured in a crowd surge at the event.Anheuser-Busch didn't specifically cite the festival disaster as a reason for distancing itself from the musician. However, Dior was more clear about its motivations, telling WWD that it postponed the garment collection “out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld…”Scott’s team told WWD that he and Dior mutually decided to postpone the collection’s January launch.High-profile San Antonio personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry has filed a $2 billion lawsuit against Scott, Apple Music, Live Nation and NRG Stadium in the wake of the Nov. 5 tragedy. Other attorneys have also filed litigation.