Early voting underway Monday for Texas primary. Here are the details for San Antonio residents. 

Early voters will start heading to the polls Monday for the joint March 1 primary that includes federal, state and county Democratic and Republican races.Those contests include nominations for San Antonio congressional seats as well as statewide primaries for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. In Bexar County, voters will weigh in on primaries for county judge, clerk and party chairs.The Bexar County Elections Department will operate 36 early voting sites from Monday February 14 through Friday, February 25. Those who miss early voting will be able to vote on the day of the March 1 primary.During early voting, polling place hours run 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. There will be no early voting on Monday, Feb. 21, President’s Day.Voters don't need to have a copy of their registration card when they show up, under Texas law. However, they must present a photo ID.If you're unsure whether you're currently registered to vote, Bexar County's election website allows you to check online