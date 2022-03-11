Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 11, 2022

Educators will go off book in Teachers Gone Bad comedy show at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club 

By
San Antonio comedian Irma Ruiz is on Monday's Teachers Gone Bad lineup. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
  • San Antonio comedian Irma Ruiz is on Monday's Teachers Gone Bad lineup.
Think of the worst teacher you had as a kid.

Mine was Coach Nichols, second grade. To punish all the boys in P.E. class for coming in late from recess, one Friday afternoon she called a "free day" and told us we were going to watch a movie instead of doing exercises.



She proceeded to play a VHS copy of the 1987 animated film, The Chipmunk Adventure. As soon as the movie started, she told all the boys to turn around and stare at the opposite wall for the entire class. She also warned us that if we turned around to look, we would be in a lot of trouble.

One boy did. We never saw him again.

We're not sure if the teacher-slash-comedians who will take the LOL stage are as horrible as Coach Nichols, but we're sure they aren't evil enough to say, "Hey, boys, you're missing a really great movie right now" as we sat with our backs to the TV.

Topics of discussion at Teachers Gone Bad will include family, parenthood, dating, marriage and how each of them has emotionally scarred their students so badly that they'll probably end up writing about it years later.

$20-$40, 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

