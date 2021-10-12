Everything we saw as the San Antonio Symphony's striking musicians picketed downtown 

October 12, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
Musicians from the San Antonio Symphony picketed in front of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts' administrative offices Tuesday to demand a fair labor contract.
Roughly 70 musicians and supporters showed up at noon to protest a proposal by the Symphony Society that would slash the orchestra from 72 full-time musicians to just 42 and completely eliminate four currently vacant positions. The Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) went on strike
Sept. 27 after rejecting that offer.
The Symphony Society says the job cuts are necessary to ensure the organization's financial stability. However, MOSAS insists that management has balked at stepping up more robust fundraising.
"The musicians offered to partner with them an aggressive fundraising effort, and we were shut down immediately," MOSAS Chair Mary Ellen Goree said at the picket line.
