November 03, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Family-owned Man Overboard Brewing Co. set to open near San Antonio's Pearl complex 

By
click to enlarge New Pearl-area brewery Man Overboard is helmed by Navy veteran Ron Merriman (far right) and his family. - FACEBOOK / MAN OVERBOARD BREWING CO.
  • Facebook / Man Overboard Brewing Co.
  • New Pearl-area brewery Man Overboard is helmed by Navy veteran Ron Merriman (far right) and his family.
San Antonio craft beer fanatics will soon have another downtown-area spot to add to their rounds. Family-owned Man Overboard Brewing Co. is set to open near the Pearl complex next month.

Owned and operated by Navy veteran Ron Merriman and his family — wife Cindy, son Justin and daughter-in-law Irene — the new brewery will sling suds at 1203 Camden St., steps from the north-of-downtown shopping and dining destination.



"We're a veteran-owned, family-owned brewery specializing in Belgian and American beer," Irene Merriman told the Current. "We just yesterday got our final TABC approval, so we're just working on the finishing touches now, and of course brewing like crazy."

Man Overboard recently shared social media photos of the brewing tanks, kegs and draft rail inside its forthcoming facility, a historic structure that previously housed comedy-theater group Bexar Stage.

The brewery is slated to hold a soft opening on Black Friday and plans to open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 4.

