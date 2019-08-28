Email
Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Finding LGBTQ+ Organizations on Your San Antonio Campus

Whether new to San Antonio or simply moving on to a new and independent phase in life, it’s valuable and empowering for LGBTQ+ students to make connections and find support.

Whether it’s to connect with allies, support your community or simply make new friends, LGBTQ+ resources are plentiful in the Alamo City, both on and off campus.

“It’s really important to find a campus that can provide both inclusion and affirmation,” said Cynthia Medina, an associate professor at Our Lady of the Lake’s Worden School of Social Service and a member of that campus’ Alliance. “It’s really about being able to be yourself.”

Medina recommends understanding your school’s inclusion policies and getting to know the LGBTQ+ organization on your campus as first steps when starting college life.



Here’s a guide to San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ campus groups — and an important off-campus organization that provides connections to a wealth of other community resources.

University of Texas at San Antonio: Spectrum
Spectrum offers a safe space at San Antonio’s largest public university for LGBTQ+ community members and allies. In addition to facilitating numerous campus events, the group operates on a caucus system to ensure that all groups making up its coalition have a voice.

San Antonio College: GALA
The Gay Allied and Lesbian Association, or GALA, encourages members to volunteer throughout the San Antonio community and works to battle the stigma frequently facing members of the LGBTQ+ community. It also organizes campus events ranging from drag pop-ups to film screenings.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio: The Coalition
The Coalition at TAMUSA offers a peer network for LGBTQ+ students and campus allies. In addition to hosting activities and events, the group strives to educate and unite students about LGBTQ+ issues and create greater understanding of the community.

Our Lady of the Lake University: The Alliance
The Alliance is dedicated to ensuring OLLU’s campus is a safe and welcoming space. The group stresses activism, education and volunteer work. In addition to organizing campus events, it helps educate people about LGBTQ+ identities as well as assumptions and privilege.

St. Mary’s University: OUTLaw
Officially, OUTLaw is a student group at St. Mary’s School of Law. However, the group — which provides support and resources to the campus’ LGBTQ+ community — is open to all of the university’s students.

Trinity University: PRIDE
PRIDE, which stands for Promoting Respect Inclusion Diversity and Equity, is a campus group focused on creating an intersectional and welcoming space for all queer students on Trinity’s campus.

Pride Center San Antonio
The Pride Center is a community organization serving the Alamo City’s LGBTQ+ and HIV communities. It works to members of those communities to organizations assisting with health, wellness, support, education and advocacy. The center maintains a valuable and inclusive list of community resources at pridecentersa.org/resources.

