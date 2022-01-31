Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 31, 2022

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Jeremy Affeldt's Free Roam Brewing opens in Boerne 

click image Free Roam Brewing, inside the old Boerne Liberty Stable, is now open. - INSTAGRAM / FREEROAMBREWINGCOMPANY
  • Instagram / freeroambrewingcompany
  • Free Roam Brewing, inside the old Boerne Liberty Stable, is now open.
One-time San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeremy Affeldt has begun pouring beers at Free Roam Brewing inside the old Boerne Liberty Stable.

The athlete held a soft opening over the weekend, welcoming of residents of the scenic San Antonio suburb to sample his craft brewery's American light lagers, hefeweizens, stouts, porters and West Coast and hazy IPAs.



So far, Free Roam has yet to share a grand-opening date or hours of operation. The Current reached out for those details but didn't hear back by press time.

Affeldt and his team originally planned an October 2021 opening for the 3,800-square-foot space, located at 325 S. Main St. in Boerne, but missed that goal by several months. The revamped facility features an indoor tap room plus a beer garden.

Affeldt retired from baseball in 2015 after 14 seasons in the majors with the Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. He and his three sons subsequently moved to Fair Oaks Ranch, outside of Boerne.

