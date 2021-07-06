Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

GOP group asking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to make medical pot a priority during special session

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge A worker at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, one of Texas' approved cannabis suppliers, harvests buds from marijuana plants. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS ORIGINAL COMPASSIONATE CULTIVATION
  • Courtesy Photo / Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
  • A worker at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, one of Texas' approved cannabis suppliers, harvests buds from marijuana plants.
GOP marijuana reform advocates are asking Gov. Greg Abbott to prioritize expansion of the state's medical marijuana program during the special session which gets underway Thursday.

Republicans Against Marijuana Prohibition (RAMP) wants the Republican governor to use his power to put items on the session agenda that would expand the type of patients who can access legal weed, according to an online petition the group is circulating with other cannabis-reform organizations.



RAMP also wants Abbott to prioritize debate on increasing the amount of THC allowed under the program.

The Texas Legislature passed a law during its most recent session expanding the state's compassionate use program and boosted the amount of legally allowable THC from 0.5% to 1%.

However, reform groups were disappointed lawmakers didn't go further. While PTSD patients now qualify, those with chronic pain still don't, for example, and the new THC limit is still too low to help some patients, they argue.

“As the Governor of Texas, only you decide what can be on the agenda for a special session,” RAMP said in its online petition, which was first reported on by Marijuana Moment. “Please add medical cannabis to the agenda and help save lives in Texas.”

