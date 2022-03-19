Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 19, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Group buys billboards in San Antonio, other Texas cities to fight governor's anti-trans order 

The billboards purchased by the Trevor Project will educate the public about life-saving crisis services while spelling out the importance of gender-affirming care.

By
click to enlarge Advocates rally at the Texas Capitol last year in support of transgender youths and their families. - TWITTER / @THE_ADA_RHODES
  • Twitter / @The_Ada_Rhodes
  • Advocates rally at the Texas Capitol last year in support of transgender youths and their families.
LGBTQ+ advocacy group the Trevor Project has purchased 120 digital billboard ads in Texas' biggest cities to push back against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's recent order targeting families of transgender children.

The billboards went live this week in San Antonio, Dallas, Austin and Houston, and feature messages the group described as a "clarion call of support for trans and nonbinary youth and their families." The Trevor Project offers suicide prevention and mental health assistance for LGBTQ+ young people.



click to enlarge Billboard ads purchased by the Trevor Project are meant to educate Texans about its crisis services and share information on the importance of gender-affirming care. - COURTESY IMAGE / THE TREVOR PROJECT
  • Courtesy Image / The Trevor Project
  • Billboard ads purchased by the Trevor Project are meant to educate Texans about its crisis services and share information on the importance of gender-affirming care.
The ad buy comes weeks after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state's child-welfare agency to open abuse investigations of parents who obtain gender-affirming medical care for their transgender or nonbinary children.

Last week, a judge ruled that Texas can't legally investigate parents using that justification. Even so, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, also a Republican, appealed the decision, tweeting that investigations could continue as a result of his legal challenge.

In a statement provided to the Current, the Trevor Project said the billboards will educate the public about its life-saving crisis services while spelling out the importance of gender-affirming care for young people. The ads also include messages of love and support for trans and nonbinary youth and their families.

A poll conducted on behalf of the Trevor Project showed that 85% of transgender and nonbinary youth, and two-thirds of all LGBTQ+ youth, say recent debates about state laws restricting the rights of trans people have hurt their mental health.

The new campaign follows a move by 60 major corporations, including Apple and Levi Strauss, to purchase ads this month blasting Abbott's order. “Discrimination is bad for business,” said a full-page display taken out in the Dallas Morning News.

Further, Ohio-based advocacy group Have a Gay Day has purchased billboards in Texas and 14 other states to support queer people as lawmakers enact anti-LGBTQ+ measures. Designed by transgender artist Rae Senarighi, the signs include messages such as "Be careful who you hate, it could be someone you love."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's USAA Bank hit with $140 million fine, its third federal penalty since 2019 Read More

  2. Billionaire Elon Musk's plans for a San Antonio hyperloop approved for further study Read More

  3. Off-duty NISD police officer shoots man trying to enter home on San Antonio's West Side Read More

  4. San Antonio's North East ISD yanks 110 books following review requested by right-wing lawmaker Read More

  5. Bob Dylan, Hyperloop Tunnel: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation