In latest tantrum, San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy wants to shut down government over vaccine rules 

“As you know, the current government funding mechanism expires on Friday night, thus the Senate Republican conference enjoys important leverage against those mandates,” the caucus wrote in its letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell obtained by the news site. “We therefore write to request that you use all procedural tools at your disposal to deny timely passage of the [funding measure] unless it prohibits funding — in all respects — for the vaccine mandates and enforcement thereof.”
It’s unclear how many Republicans back the plan, according to Buzzfeed, which also noted that any such government closure wouldn't last long. Democrats control both the House and Senate, and McConnell has said he has no interest in forcing a shutdown.
