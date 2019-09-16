Email
Monday, September 16, 2019

Investigation Finds Some Texas CBD Samples Spiked With Synthetic Marijuana

Posted By on Mon, Sep 16, 2019 at 6:56 AM

click to enlarge PEXELS / MIGUEL ARCANJO SADDI
  • Pexels / Miguel Arcanjo Saddi
Some products marketed in Texas as the legal cannabis derivative CBD also contain a potentially dangerous street drug, the Associated Press found in a new investigation.

The Houston Forensic Science Center detected synthetic marijuana in about two dozen CBD vape samples, according to the AP report. The news service collected the results for a probe into how some businesses use the cheaper street drug as a stand-in for CBD.

Lab tests compiled by the AP showed synthetic marijuana ended up in vapes or edible products sold as CBD in 13 states. Because synthetic marijuana, unlike CBD, delivers a high, some people unknowingly exposed to it have ended up in emergency rooms.

“People have started to see the market grow and there are some fly-by-night companies trying to make a quick buck,” Marielle Weintraub, president of the U.S. Hemp Authority industry group told the AP.



Weintraub's group developed a certification program for CBD skin and health products to show they're not spiked with other chemicals, however the program doesn't cover vape products.

