December 03, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

'I've Got a Golden Ticket': Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical comes to San Antonio Dec. 7-12 

click to enlarge Charlie and the Chocolate Factory includes favorite songs from the original film as well as a new score from the songwriters behind Hairspray. - COURTESY OF BROADWAY IN SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of Broadway in San Antonio
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory includes favorite songs from the original film as well as a new score from the songwriters behind Hairspray.
A theatrical rendering of the classic Roald Dahl children’s book is the next traveling Broadway show to come to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre this season.

The production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — a winner of two Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Costume Design and Best Lighting Design — comes alive with mad candy creator Willy Wonka, the Oompa Loompas and the Great Glass Elevator.



Satisfy your sweet tooth and indulge in this fantasy world with songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” along with a dazzling new score from the songwriters behind Hairspray.

$45-$130, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7-12, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., majesticempire.com.

